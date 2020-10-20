The Undertaker Set To Appear At Survivor Series
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Oct 20, 2020
According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning on using this year's Survivor Series to celebrate the 30 year anniversary of The Undertaker, who is scheduled to make an appearance on the show.
While Undertaker is appearing, it won't be to wrestle.
https://wrestlr.me/64958/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Oct 20
Oct 20 - According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning on using this year's Survivor Series to celebrate the 30 year anniversary of The Undertaker, who is schedul[...]
Oct 20
Oct 20 - WWE has announced the following for this week's episode of NXT. Tommaso Ciampa, Kushida and Velveteen Dream to battle in Triple Threat Match After[...]
Oct 20
Oct 20 - This year the Survivor Series pay-per-view event takes place on November 22, 2020, and it looks set to be a special one with the show planned to be in[...]
Oct 20
Oct 20 - Tonight's AEW Dark will feature 16 matches and will air on the company's official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Below is the final card: - Shawn Sp[...]
Oct 20
Oct 20 - On the most recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff was positive about WWE’s decision to bring back the Halloween Havoc pay-per-vi[...]
Oct 20
Oct 20 - On the most recent Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard revealed that Tugboat was orginally pitched to main event Wrestlemania VII against Hulk H[...]
Oct 20
Oct 20 - Former WWE Superstar Jazz was recently a guest on the "Ring the Belle" podcast, in which she talked about her experience working in Teddy Long’s[...]
Oct 20
Oct 20 - The following are the results of the October 19, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. RETRIBUTION surrounded "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt & Alex[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - WWE has revealed a new intro package and theme for tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, which served as the "season premiere" on USA Network. Watch[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - One of the greatest things about WNS is its community. Engaging with followers across the website and social media is fun, but we have an even better [...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - In regard to tonight's WWE Raw, Ali is reportedly set to reveal himself as the Smackdown hacker on tonight's episode. Fightful Select revealed: "it[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - WWE has announced three new matches for tonight’s Raw which is being touted as the season premiere episode airing on USA Network. AJ Styles go [...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - On the latest episode of The Multiverse of Matt Hardy, the AEW star gives viewers a behind the scenes look at his return to Dynamite and being cleared[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Sasha Banks was a guest on the latest episode of The New Day's podcast in which she discussed dealing with racism as a child: “For me, it was[...]
Oct 19 Kevin Nash: "Nobody Sells Shit" Kevin Nash recently discussed the lack of selling in today's world pro wrestling during an appearance on That Hashtag Show. "Nobody sells shit. To [...]
Oct 19 - Kevin Nash recently discussed the lack of selling in today's world pro wrestling during an appearance on That Hashtag Show. "Nobody sells shit. To [...]
Oct 19 Lilian Garcia Is Returning To WWE Lilian Garcia, best known as a WWE ring announcer is making her return to the company with her popular show, "Chasing Glory" which will now appear on [...]
Oct 19 - Lilian Garcia, best known as a WWE ring announcer is making her return to the company with her popular show, "Chasing Glory" which will now appear on [...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - WWE Superstar Paige has a lot to celebrate today as she revealed on her official Instagram page that she is marking 2 years of sobriety. She po[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - According to BodySlam, there was a pitch for AJ Styles to have a bodyguard assigned to him at some point in the future, similar to the Shawn Michaels/[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Vice TV has announced it has renewed hit professional-wrestling docuseries “Dark Side of the Ring” for an extended 14-episode third season[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - The final viewership is in for Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX and the number was up somewhat from the overnight numbers reported over the weekend. The[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Kurt Angle has revealed who he considers as the greatest wrestler of all time. That wrestler? John Cena. Angle made the reveal in reply to a WWE Netw[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - AEW commentator Jim Ross recalled on the latest episode Grilling JR the night he was fired on the October 10, 2005 edition of Raw. He also gave some i[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - During his podcast 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff stated that he doesn't believe NXT is as good as TNA was at it's peak. “I don’t think NXT is[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - It's become obvious to fans who really payed attention to the WWE Draft, that SmackDown got nearly every major storyline going on in WWE right now. Sm[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the updated card for their upcoming Power Struggle event. NJPW Power StruggleNovember 7, 2020Edion Arena, Osaka,[...]