16 Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark Episode

- Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard vs. Christopher Daniels - Aaron Solow vs. Luchasaurus with Jungle Boy - Brandi Rhodes with Dustin Rhodes vs. KilLynn King - Bishp King vs. Colt Cabana - Shawn Dean vs. Matt Sydal - Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Kenzie Paige and Skyler Moore - Jungle Boy with Luchasaurus vs. KTB - Frankie Kazarian vs. Jack Evans with Angelico - Sonny Kiss with Joey Janela vs. Rey Fenix - Penta El Zero M vs. QT Marshall with Dustin Rhodes - Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison vs. The Butcher and The Blade - Adam Priest vs. Alan “5” Angels with Dark Order - Scorpio Sky vs. Fuego Del Sol - David Ali vs. Ricky Starks - Louie Valle, Baron Black, and D3 vs. Dark Order’s 3, 4, and 10 - Wardlow vs. Vinny Pacifico

Tonight's AEW Dark will feature 16 matches and will air on the company's official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Below is the final card:

Tonight's AEW Dark will feature 16 matches and will air on the company's official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Below is the final card: - Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard vs. Christopher Daniels-[...] Oct 20 - Tonight's AEW Dark will feature 16 matches and will air on the company's official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Below is the final card: - Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard vs. Christopher Daniels-[...]

What Does Eric Bischoff Think Of WWE Brining Back Halloween Havoc?

On the most recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff was positive about WWE’s decision to bring back the Halloween Havoc pay-per-view under the NXT branc. "I think it’s gre[...] Oct 20 - On the most recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff was positive about WWE’s decision to bring back the Halloween Havoc pay-per-view under the NXT branc. "I think it’s gre[...]

Bruce Prichard Reveals Original Plans For Main Event Of WWE Wrestlemania VII

On the most recent Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard revealed that Tugboat was orginally pitched to main event Wrestlemania VII against Hulk Hogan. Here is what went down: "I can tell you [...] Oct 20 - On the most recent Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard revealed that Tugboat was orginally pitched to main event Wrestlemania VII against Hulk Hogan. Here is what went down: "I can tell you [...]

Jazz Comments On How Women Of Color Are Being Treated In WWE Today

Former WWE Superstar Jazz was recently a guest on the "Ring the Belle" podcast, in which she talked about her experience working in Teddy Long’s Thuggin’ & Buggin’ Enterprises st[...] Oct 20 - Former WWE Superstar Jazz was recently a guest on the "Ring the Belle" podcast, in which she talked about her experience working in Teddy Long’s Thuggin’ & Buggin’ Enterprises st[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (10/19/2020)

The following are the results of the October 19, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. RETRIBUTION surrounded "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt & Alexa Bliss, but Wyatt and Bliss disappeared before th[...] Oct 20 - The following are the results of the October 19, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. RETRIBUTION surrounded "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt & Alexa Bliss, but Wyatt and Bliss disappeared before th[...]

WWE Debuts A New Intro & Theme For Monday Night Raw

WWE has revealed a new intro package and theme for tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, which served as the "season premiere" on USA Network. Watch and listen below. What do you think of the new[...] Oct 19 - WWE has revealed a new intro package and theme for tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, which served as the "season premiere" on USA Network. Watch and listen below. What do you think of the new[...]

Come Join Our Discord Server For Tonight's WWE Raw 'Season Premiere'

One of the greatest things about WNS is its community. Engaging with followers across the website and social media is fun, but we have an even better place for you to talk pro wrestling 24/7...our ver[...] Oct 19 - One of the greatest things about WNS is its community. Engaging with followers across the website and social media is fun, but we have an even better place for you to talk pro wrestling 24/7...our ver[...]

WWE Reportedly Planning To Reveal SmackDown Hacker on Raw

In regard to tonight's WWE Raw, Ali is reportedly set to reveal himself as the Smackdown hacker on tonight's episode. Fightful Select revealed: "it wasn’t intended to be a focal point of the [...] Oct 19 - In regard to tonight's WWE Raw, Ali is reportedly set to reveal himself as the Smackdown hacker on tonight's episode. Fightful Select revealed: "it wasn’t intended to be a focal point of the [...]

Three New Matches Announced for Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced three new matches for tonight’s Raw which is being touted as the season premiere episode airing on USA Network. AJ Styles go up against Matt Riddle, RAW Tag Team Champion Kofi[...] Oct 19 - WWE has announced three new matches for tonight’s Raw which is being touted as the season premiere episode airing on USA Network. AJ Styles go up against Matt Riddle, RAW Tag Team Champion Kofi[...]

Matt Hardy Posts Behind The Scenes Look At His AEW Dynamite Return

On the latest episode of The Multiverse of Matt Hardy, the AEW star gives viewers a behind the scenes look at his return to Dynamite and being cleared to return to the ring. Check out the video[...] Oct 19 - On the latest episode of The Multiverse of Matt Hardy, the AEW star gives viewers a behind the scenes look at his return to Dynamite and being cleared to return to the ring. Check out the video[...]

Sasha Banks Discusses Dealing With Racism Growing Up

Sasha Banks was a guest on the latest episode of The New Day's podcast in which she discussed dealing with racism as a child: “For me, it was so hard being a kid. First, I was living in Iowa [...] Oct 19 - Sasha Banks was a guest on the latest episode of The New Day's podcast in which she discussed dealing with racism as a child: “For me, it was so hard being a kid. First, I was living in Iowa [...]

Kevin Nash: "Nobody Sells Shit"

Kevin Nash recently discussed the lack of selling in today's world pro wrestling during an appearance on That Hashtag Show. "Nobody sells shit. To me, it’s just like nobody sells anything. To[...] Oct 19 - Kevin Nash recently discussed the lack of selling in today's world pro wrestling during an appearance on That Hashtag Show. "Nobody sells shit. To me, it’s just like nobody sells anything. To[...]

Lilian Garcia Is Returning To WWE

Lilian Garcia, best known as a WWE ring announcer is making her return to the company with her popular show, "Chasing Glory" which will now appear on WWE Network. Garcia revealed the show will be str[...] Oct 19 - Lilian Garcia, best known as a WWE ring announcer is making her return to the company with her popular show, "Chasing Glory" which will now appear on WWE Network. Garcia revealed the show will be str[...]

WWE Superstar Paige Has Much To Celebrate Today

WWE Superstar Paige has a lot to celebrate today as she revealed on her official Instagram page that she is marking 2 years of sobriety. She posted: "I’ve posted something like that be[...] Oct 19 - WWE Superstar Paige has a lot to celebrate today as she revealed on her official Instagram page that she is marking 2 years of sobriety. She posted: "I’ve posted something like that be[...]

AJ Styles May Be Getting A Bodyguard Storyline Soon

According to BodySlam, there was a pitch for AJ Styles to have a bodyguard assigned to him at some point in the future, similar to the Shawn Michaels/Deiseil dynamic. The person being lined up as his[...] Oct 19 - According to BodySlam, there was a pitch for AJ Styles to have a bodyguard assigned to him at some point in the future, similar to the Shawn Michaels/Deiseil dynamic. The person being lined up as his[...]

‘Dark Side of the Ring’ Renewed For Extended Season By Vice TV

Vice TV has announced it has renewed hit professional-wrestling docuseries “Dark Side of the Ring” for an extended 14-episode third season, which returns to screens in 2021. The network h[...] Oct 19 - Vice TV has announced it has renewed hit professional-wrestling docuseries “Dark Side of the Ring” for an extended 14-episode third season, which returns to screens in 2021. The network h[...]

Final Viewership For Friday's WWE SmackDown On FOX

The final viewership is in for Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX and the number was up somewhat from the overnight numbers reported over the weekend. The episode scored 2.124 million viewers, up a tick o[...] Oct 19 - The final viewership is in for Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX and the number was up somewhat from the overnight numbers reported over the weekend. The episode scored 2.124 million viewers, up a tick o[...]

Kurt Angle Reveals His Greatest WWE Superstar Of All Time

Kurt Angle has revealed who he considers as the greatest wrestler of all time. That wrestler? John Cena. Angle made the reveal in reply to a WWE Network tweet which looked back on Angle forcing Cena [...] Oct 19 - Kurt Angle has revealed who he considers as the greatest wrestler of all time. That wrestler? John Cena. Angle made the reveal in reply to a WWE Network tweet which looked back on Angle forcing Cena [...]

Jim Ross Comments On 2005 WWE Firing & Linda McMahon's 'Stunner'

AEW commentator Jim Ross recalled on the latest episode Grilling JR the night he was fired on the October 10, 2005 edition of Raw. He also gave some insight into Linda McMahon being hesitant to take a[...] Oct 19 - AEW commentator Jim Ross recalled on the latest episode Grilling JR the night he was fired on the October 10, 2005 edition of Raw. He also gave some insight into Linda McMahon being hesitant to take a[...]

Eric Bischoff Says NXT Isn't As Good As TNA In It's Peak

During his podcast 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff stated that he doesn't believe NXT is as good as TNA was at it's peak. “I don’t think NXT is as good as TNA was when TNA was at its peak. Now [...] Oct 19 - During his podcast 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff stated that he doesn't believe NXT is as good as TNA was at it's peak. “I don’t think NXT is as good as TNA was when TNA was at its peak. Now [...]

Backstage Information On Why SmackDown Acquired Nearly Every Major WWE Storyline in Draft

It's become obvious to fans who really payed attention to the WWE Draft, that SmackDown got nearly every major storyline going on in WWE right now. SmackDown currently has Roman Reigns & Paul Heym[...] Oct 19 - It's become obvious to fans who really payed attention to the WWE Draft, that SmackDown got nearly every major storyline going on in WWE right now. SmackDown currently has Roman Reigns & Paul Heym[...]

NJPW Power Struggle Adds Matches to Card

New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the updated card for their upcoming Power Struggle event. NJPW Power StruggleNovember 7, 2020Edion Arena, Osaka, Japan Provisional KOPW2020 MatchToru Yano (c) vs[...] Oct 19 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the updated card for their upcoming Power Struggle event. NJPW Power StruggleNovember 7, 2020Edion Arena, Osaka, Japan Provisional KOPW2020 MatchToru Yano (c) vs[...]

AEW Announces First Round Brackets For World Title Tournament

AEW has announced on Twitter that they will be holding a World Title Eliminator Tournament, starting this Wednesday on Dynamite. Pentagon Jr. vs. Rey Fenix Colt Cabana vs. Hangman Page Kenny Omeg[...] Oct 19 - AEW has announced on Twitter that they will be holding a World Title Eliminator Tournament, starting this Wednesday on Dynamite. Pentagon Jr. vs. Rey Fenix Colt Cabana vs. Hangman Page Kenny Omeg[...]

Bret Hart Buries Goldberg, Blames Him For His Stroke and Losing $15 Million

During Confessions of a Hitman, Bret Hart spoke about Bill Goldberg, and ultimately the injury that ended his career. On Goldberg’s in-ring skills: “[Goldberg] was a gorilla. [Goldberg[...] Oct 19 - During Confessions of a Hitman, Bret Hart spoke about Bill Goldberg, and ultimately the injury that ended his career. On Goldberg’s in-ring skills: “[Goldberg] was a gorilla. [Goldberg[...]