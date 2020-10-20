What Does Eric Bischoff Think Of WWE Bringing Back Halloween Havoc?

Are you happy WWE is bringing back the Halloween Havoc pay-per-view?

"I think it’s great. Wrestling fans have a long memory and they love the legacy and the nostalgia and the history. And I think the fact that WWE is bringing back Halloween Havoc in whatever version is number one, paying homage to a great pay-per-view series. Halloween Havoc went on to become, at least in my opinion, one of the more important pay-per-views of the year for WCW. So, I think it’s great, and hopefully, it’ll be a tradition that continues long into the future."

On the most recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast , Eric Bischoff was positive about WWE’s decision to bring back the Halloween Havoc pay-per-view under the NXT brand.

