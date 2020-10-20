Jazz Comments On How Women Of Color Are Being Treated In WWE Today

Former WWE Superstar Jazz was recently a guest on the "Ring the Belle" podcast, in which she talked about her experience working in Teddy Long’s Thuggin’ & Buggin’ Enterprises stable, working with Mark Henry, D’Lo Brown, and Rodney Mack, and more.

Check out some of the highlights below:

Would Thuggin’ & Buggin’ Enterprises would work as a faction in WWE today:

“I know it would work, it would, if it was done the right way. But of course, you have to be careful with division. I mean, the country is divided right now. It’s not about so much of the black and white thing, but the country’s pretty divided right now, and I don’t think now would be a good time to actually pull off a storyline like that. Which Vince would probably think totally opposite like, ‘It’s a perfect time!’”

On if she thinks women of color are being treated fairly in WWE today:

“I believe they’re being portrayed well. But treated fairly? I don’t think so, you know what I mean? I just don’t think they’re given a fair chance. Naomi, I believe she deserves to be treated better. Sasha’s, right now at least she’s kind of being taken care of in a sense. But there’s a few more. Bianca, I think she can kick everybody’s ass on the main roster. Will she ever have the opportunity? Will they ever give her that opportunity? I don’t know.”

