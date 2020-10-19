WWE Reportedly Planning To Reveal SmackDown Hacker on Raw
Posted By: TTIOT on Oct 19, 2020
In regard to tonight's WWE Raw, Ali is reportedly set to reveal himself as the Smackdown hacker on tonight's episode.
Fightful Select revealed:
"it wasn’t intended to be a focal point of the Retribution angle, or even mentioned at some points, but was pitched as a way to tie up loose ends."
