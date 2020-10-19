WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Three New Matches Announced for Tonight’s WWE Raw

Posted By: TTIOT on Oct 19, 2020

WWE has announced three new matches for tonight’s Raw which is being touted as the season premiere episode airing on USA Network.

AJ Styles go up against Matt Riddle, RAW Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston will take on Sheamus  and there will also be a huge eight-man tag team match as The Hurt Business (MVP, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley) vs. RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, Slapjack, Mace, T-BAR).

Below is the updated line-up:

- Asuka defends the RAW Women’s Title against Lana

- Braun Strowman vs. Keith Lee

- Elias puts on a concert for the fans and Jeff Hardy

- Bray Wyatt hosts a new Firefly Fun House episode

- The latest between Randy Orton and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre before Hell In a Cell

- Sheamus vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston

- AJ Styles vs. Matt Riddle

- The Hurt Business (MVP, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley) vs. RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, Slapjack, Mace, T-BAR). 

