Lilian Garcia Is Returning To WWE

Lilian Garcia, best known as a WWE ring announcer is making her return to the company with her popular show, "Chasing Glory" which will now appear on WWE Network.

Garcia revealed the show will be streamed on the FREE edition of the Network beginning Monday, October 26!

Below is the official announcement:

It is with great excitement and gratitude that I announce my return home to the WWE!! BUT in a very different capacity.... I’m proud to announce that my show, "Chasing Glory" will now appear on the WWE NETWORK!!! That’s right! You will now be able to see it on the FREE side of the Network beginning Monday, October 26!! 🙌🏼

This is a very special and exciting moment in my career that I owe to my AMAZING Chasing Glory TEAM, the WWE, and you, the WWE UNIVERSE! 🤩🙏🏼 Since departing the WWE in 2016, I reflected on what would be next, and it didn’t take long to know the next chapter would be to create positive impact in the world! That is exactly what has happened with “Chasing Glory” as the very real stories of my WWE colleagues, athletes, entertainers and entrepreneurs have impacted millions around the world! On the show, they have had the freedom to express who they are, feel connected to one another, and leave the listeners empowered.

We have worked extremely hard from the ground up to create a movement that appeals to multiple groups and audiences, and unites us all positively. Now, 3 years later, I can honestly say it has been truly fulfilling through its challenges, learnings, growth, and most importantly, the embrace from all of you. In this time, Chasing Glory has become more than a community, together we are a family.

As Chasing Glory now embarks on this next venture with the network, it is my absolute mission to continue to spread the message of hope and inspiration to all of you and make you realize YOU ARE NOT ALONE! We all go through crazy hard times in our lives but through sharing our stories we can learn from each other as to how to turn things around and keep moving forward! For those of you that have been with me from its inception, THANK YOU! For all of you that are just joining us, WELCOME and buckle up for the ride of your life! 🎧 TO

LISTEN: Go to wherever all podcasts are found including The Chasing Glory App, @applepodcasts @spotify @iheartradio @pandora and more...