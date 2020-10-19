WWE Superstar Paige Has Much To Celebrate Today

"I’ve posted something like that before. But so proud of my progress! 2 years of soberness. Mumma feeling goooooddd. Swipe and you’ll see my big bro @roybevis_knight_ he is 6 weeks in of being sober and I’m SO proud!!! He aged backwards in just under 2 months. Please throw some support in the comments, he deserves it 😊 Can’t wait for him to come visit me and ronnie for his 40th in February 🥺👏🏻❤️"

WWE Superstar Paige has a lot to celebrate today as she revealed on her official Instagram page that she is marking 2 years of sobriety.

Three New Matches Announced for Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced three new matches for tonight’s Raw which is being touted as the season premiere episode airing on USA Network. AJ Styles go [...] Oct 19 - WWE has announced three new matches for tonight’s Raw which is being touted as the season premiere episode airing on USA Network. AJ Styles go [...]

Matt Hardy Posts Behind The Scenes Look At His AEW Dynamite Return

On the latest episode of The Multiverse of Matt Hardy, the AEW star gives viewers a behind the scenes look at his return to Dynamite and being cleared[...] Oct 19 - On the latest episode of The Multiverse of Matt Hardy, the AEW star gives viewers a behind the scenes look at his return to Dynamite and being cleared[...]

Sasha Banks Discusses Dealing With Racism Growing Up

Sasha Banks was a guest on the latest episode of The New Day's podcast in which she discussed dealing with racism as a child: “For me, it was[...] Oct 19 - Sasha Banks was a guest on the latest episode of The New Day's podcast in which she discussed dealing with racism as a child: “For me, it was[...]

Kevin Nash: "Nobody Sells Shit"

Kevin Nash recently discussed the lack of selling in today's world pro wrestling during an appearance on That Hashtag Show. "Nobody sells shit. To [...] Oct 19 - Kevin Nash recently discussed the lack of selling in today's world pro wrestling during an appearance on That Hashtag Show. "Nobody sells shit. To [...]

Lilian Garcia Is Returning To WWE

Lilian Garcia, best known as a WWE ring announcer is making her return to the company with her popular show, "Chasing Glory" which will now appear on [...] Oct 19 - Lilian Garcia, best known as a WWE ring announcer is making her return to the company with her popular show, "Chasing Glory" which will now appear on [...]

AJ Styles May Be Getting A Bodyguard Storyline Soon

According to BodySlam, there was a pitch for AJ Styles to have a bodyguard assigned to him at some point in the future, similar to the Shawn Michaels/[...] Oct 19 - According to BodySlam, there was a pitch for AJ Styles to have a bodyguard assigned to him at some point in the future, similar to the Shawn Michaels/[...]

‘Dark Side of the Ring’ Renewed For Extended Season By Vice TV

Vice TV has announced it has renewed hit professional-wrestling docuseries “Dark Side of the Ring” for an extended 14-episode third season[...] Oct 19 - Vice TV has announced it has renewed hit professional-wrestling docuseries “Dark Side of the Ring” for an extended 14-episode third season[...]

Final Viewership For Friday's WWE SmackDown On FOX

The final viewership is in for Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX and the number was up somewhat from the overnight numbers reported over the weekend. The[...] Oct 19 - The final viewership is in for Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX and the number was up somewhat from the overnight numbers reported over the weekend. The[...]

Kurt Angle Reveals His Greatest WWE Superstar Of All Time

Kurt Angle has revealed who he considers as the greatest wrestler of all time. That wrestler? John Cena. Angle made the reveal in reply to a WWE Netw[...] Oct 19 - Kurt Angle has revealed who he considers as the greatest wrestler of all time. That wrestler? John Cena. Angle made the reveal in reply to a WWE Netw[...]

Jim Ross Comments On 2005 WWE Firing & Linda McMahon's 'Stunner'

AEW commentator Jim Ross recalled on the latest episode Grilling JR the night he was fired on the October 10, 2005 edition of Raw. He also gave some i[...] Oct 19 - AEW commentator Jim Ross recalled on the latest episode Grilling JR the night he was fired on the October 10, 2005 edition of Raw. He also gave some i[...]

Eric Bischoff Says NXT Isn't As Good As TNA In It's Peak

During his podcast 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff stated that he doesn't believe NXT is as good as TNA was at it's peak. “I don’t think NXT is[...] Oct 19 - During his podcast 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff stated that he doesn't believe NXT is as good as TNA was at it's peak. “I don’t think NXT is[...]

Backstage Information On Why SmackDown Acquired Nearly Every Major WWE Storyline in Draft

It's become obvious to fans who really payed attention to the WWE Draft, that SmackDown got nearly every major storyline going on in WWE right now. Sm[...] Oct 19 - It's become obvious to fans who really payed attention to the WWE Draft, that SmackDown got nearly every major storyline going on in WWE right now. Sm[...]

NJPW Power Struggle Adds Matches to Card

New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the updated card for their upcoming Power Struggle event. NJPW Power StruggleNovember 7, 2020Edion Arena, Osaka,[...] Oct 19 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the updated card for their upcoming Power Struggle event. NJPW Power StruggleNovember 7, 2020Edion Arena, Osaka,[...]

AEW Announces First Round Brackets For World Title Tournament

AEW has announced on Twitter that they will be holding a World Title Eliminator Tournament, starting this Wednesday on Dynamite. Pentagon Jr. vs. R[...] Oct 19 - AEW has announced on Twitter that they will be holding a World Title Eliminator Tournament, starting this Wednesday on Dynamite. Pentagon Jr. vs. R[...]

Bret Hart Buries Goldberg, Blames Him For His Stroke and Losing $15 Million

During Confessions of a Hitman, Bret Hart spoke about Bill Goldberg, and ultimately the injury that ended his career. On Goldberg’s in-ring ski[...] Oct 19 - During Confessions of a Hitman, Bret Hart spoke about Bill Goldberg, and ultimately the injury that ended his career. On Goldberg’s in-ring ski[...]

Lance Storm Explains Why He Dislikes Miro's AEW Direction

Lance Storm spoke on Figure Four Daily about AEW's Miro. “I personally am not a fan of his current direction of his character. But I don&rsqu[...] Oct 19 - Lance Storm spoke on Figure Four Daily about AEW's Miro. “I personally am not a fan of his current direction of his character. But I don&rsqu[...]

Indy Wrestling Content Coming To IMPACT Plus

Impact Wrestling has released the following press release. Don’t miss two new full-length events from Lariato Pro Wrestling Guild and Alpha-1[...] Oct 19 - Impact Wrestling has released the following press release. Don’t miss two new full-length events from Lariato Pro Wrestling Guild and Alpha-1[...]

Daniel Bryan: "I noticeably have lesser spring in my step as the match goes on."

Daniel Bryan recently appeared on Talking Smack, and “I am at a point now, in my life and career, where I want to test myself against the bes[...] Oct 19 - Daniel Bryan recently appeared on Talking Smack, and “I am at a point now, in my life and career, where I want to test myself against the bes[...]

Kurt Angle Facebook Q&A Transcription

Kurt Angle did a Q&A on his Facebook page for fans to ask whatever they wanted. Here's some highlights. (The questions and answers have been rety[...] Oct 19 - Kurt Angle did a Q&A on his Facebook page for fans to ask whatever they wanted. Here's some highlights. (The questions and answers have been rety[...]

Sami Callihan Confirmed For TalkNshopAMania 2

As we head into Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory event this upcoming Saturday, Sami Callihan has reportedly dropped 25 pounds, working extremely har[...] Oct 19 - As we head into Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory event this upcoming Saturday, Sami Callihan has reportedly dropped 25 pounds, working extremely har[...]

T-Bar Threatens WWE Roster, Bray Wyatt Responds, T-Bar Threatens Alexa Bliss In Response

T-Bar of Retribution took to Twitter to tell the WWE roster that none of them are safe. No @WWE Superstar is safe. You’re all dead. #RETRIBUT[...] Oct 19 - T-Bar of Retribution took to Twitter to tell the WWE roster that none of them are safe. No @WWE Superstar is safe. You’re all dead. #RETRIBUT[...]

Príncipe Aéreo Passes Away After Collapsing In The Ring

Príncipe Aéreo, a luchador, suffered what is believed to be a stroke and collapsed during a match, and died in a hospital last night. T[...] Oct 18 - Príncipe Aéreo, a luchador, suffered what is believed to be a stroke and collapsed during a match, and died in a hospital last night. T[...]

A Fourth Wrestler Tests Positive For COVID-19 Following GCW: The Collective

Another wrestler who worked the GCW The Collective event has tested positive for COVID-19: Tony Deppen. Deppen took to Twitter to announce his positi[...] Oct 18 - Another wrestler who worked the GCW The Collective event has tested positive for COVID-19: Tony Deppen. Deppen took to Twitter to announce his positi[...]