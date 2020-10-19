WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Superstar Paige Has Much To Celebrate Today
Posted By: TTIOT on Oct 19, 2020
WWE Superstar Paige has a lot to celebrate today as she revealed on her official Instagram page that she is marking 2 years of sobriety.
She posted:
"I’ve posted something like that before. But so proud of my progress! 2 years of soberness. Mumma feeling goooooddd. Swipe and you’ll see my big bro @roybevis_knight_ he is 6 weeks in of being sober and I’m SO proud!!! He aged backwards in just under 2 months. Please throw some support in the comments, he deserves it 😊 Can’t wait for him to come visit me and ronnie for his 40th in February 🥺👏🏻❤️"
