Backstage Information On Why SmackDown Acquired Nearly Every Major WWE Storyline in Draft

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that WWE is trying harder to impress Fox, because they feel like they won't lose USA Network no matter what, but have to fight to impress Fox to maintain their deal.

It's become obvious to fans who really payed attention to the WWE Draft, that SmackDown got nearly every major storyline going on in WWE right now. SmackDown currently has Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman, The Mysterio Family vs. Seth Rollins and Bayley’s storyline with Sasha Banks. The only major feud going on right now that SmackDown didn't acquire was The Fiend's angle with Alexa Bliss.

» More News From This Feed

Three New Matches Announced for Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced three new matches for tonight’s Raw which is being touted as the season premiere episode airing on USA Network. AJ Styles go up against Matt Riddle, RAW Tag Team Champion Kofi[...] Oct 19 - WWE has announced three new matches for tonight’s Raw which is being touted as the season premiere episode airing on USA Network. AJ Styles go up against Matt Riddle, RAW Tag Team Champion Kofi[...]

Matt Hardy Posts Behind The Scenes Look At His AEW Dynamite Return

On the latest episode of The Multiverse of Matt Hardy, the AEW star gives viewers a behind the scenes look at his return to Dynamite and being cleared to return to the ring. Check out the video[...] Oct 19 - On the latest episode of The Multiverse of Matt Hardy, the AEW star gives viewers a behind the scenes look at his return to Dynamite and being cleared to return to the ring. Check out the video[...]

Sasha Banks Discusses Dealing With Racism Growing Up

Sasha Banks was a guest on the latest episode of The New Day's podcast in which she discussed dealing with racism as a child: “For me, it was so hard being a kid. First, I was living in Iowa [...] Oct 19 - Sasha Banks was a guest on the latest episode of The New Day's podcast in which she discussed dealing with racism as a child: “For me, it was so hard being a kid. First, I was living in Iowa [...]

Kevin Nash: "Nobody Sells Shit"

Kevin Nash recently discussed the lack of selling in today's world pro wrestling during an appearance on That Hashtag Show. "Nobody sells shit. To me, it’s just like nobody sells anything. To[...] Oct 19 - Kevin Nash recently discussed the lack of selling in today's world pro wrestling during an appearance on That Hashtag Show. "Nobody sells shit. To me, it’s just like nobody sells anything. To[...]

Lilian Garcia Is Returning To WWE

Lilian Garcia, best known as a WWE ring announcer is making her return to the company with her popular show, "Chasing Glory" which will now appear on WWE Network. Garcia revealed the show will be str[...] Oct 19 - Lilian Garcia, best known as a WWE ring announcer is making her return to the company with her popular show, "Chasing Glory" which will now appear on WWE Network. Garcia revealed the show will be str[...]

WWE Superstar Paige Has Much To Celebrate Today

WWE Superstar Paige has a lot to celebrate today as she revealed on her official Instagram page that she is marking 2 years of sobriety. She posted: "I’ve posted something like that be[...] Oct 19 - WWE Superstar Paige has a lot to celebrate today as she revealed on her official Instagram page that she is marking 2 years of sobriety. She posted: "I’ve posted something like that be[...]

AJ Styles May Be Getting A Bodyguard Storyline Soon

According to BodySlam, there was a pitch for AJ Styles to have a bodyguard assigned to him at some point in the future, similar to the Shawn Michaels/Deiseil dynamic. The person being lined up as his[...] Oct 19 - According to BodySlam, there was a pitch for AJ Styles to have a bodyguard assigned to him at some point in the future, similar to the Shawn Michaels/Deiseil dynamic. The person being lined up as his[...]

‘Dark Side of the Ring’ Renewed For Extended Season By Vice TV

Vice TV has announced it has renewed hit professional-wrestling docuseries “Dark Side of the Ring” for an extended 14-episode third season, which returns to screens in 2021. The network h[...] Oct 19 - Vice TV has announced it has renewed hit professional-wrestling docuseries “Dark Side of the Ring” for an extended 14-episode third season, which returns to screens in 2021. The network h[...]

Final Viewership For Friday's WWE SmackDown On FOX

The final viewership is in for Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX and the number was up somewhat from the overnight numbers reported over the weekend. The episode scored 2.124 million viewers, up a tick o[...] Oct 19 - The final viewership is in for Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX and the number was up somewhat from the overnight numbers reported over the weekend. The episode scored 2.124 million viewers, up a tick o[...]

Kurt Angle Reveals His Greatest WWE Superstar Of All Time

Kurt Angle has revealed who he considers as the greatest wrestler of all time. That wrestler? John Cena. Angle made the reveal in reply to a WWE Network tweet which looked back on Angle forcing Cena [...] Oct 19 - Kurt Angle has revealed who he considers as the greatest wrestler of all time. That wrestler? John Cena. Angle made the reveal in reply to a WWE Network tweet which looked back on Angle forcing Cena [...]

Jim Ross Comments On 2005 WWE Firing & Linda McMahon's 'Stunner'

AEW commentator Jim Ross recalled on the latest episode Grilling JR the night he was fired on the October 10, 2005 edition of Raw. He also gave some insight into Linda McMahon being hesitant to take a[...] Oct 19 - AEW commentator Jim Ross recalled on the latest episode Grilling JR the night he was fired on the October 10, 2005 edition of Raw. He also gave some insight into Linda McMahon being hesitant to take a[...]

Eric Bischoff Says NXT Isn't As Good As TNA In It's Peak

During his podcast 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff stated that he doesn't believe NXT is as good as TNA was at it's peak. “I don’t think NXT is as good as TNA was when TNA was at its peak. Now [...] Oct 19 - During his podcast 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff stated that he doesn't believe NXT is as good as TNA was at it's peak. “I don’t think NXT is as good as TNA was when TNA was at its peak. Now [...]

Backstage Information On Why SmackDown Acquired Nearly Every Major WWE Storyline in Draft

It's become obvious to fans who really payed attention to the WWE Draft, that SmackDown got nearly every major storyline going on in WWE right now. SmackDown currently has Roman Reigns & Paul Heym[...] Oct 19 - It's become obvious to fans who really payed attention to the WWE Draft, that SmackDown got nearly every major storyline going on in WWE right now. SmackDown currently has Roman Reigns & Paul Heym[...]

NJPW Power Struggle Adds Matches to Card

New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the updated card for their upcoming Power Struggle event. NJPW Power StruggleNovember 7, 2020Edion Arena, Osaka, Japan Provisional KOPW2020 MatchToru Yano (c) vs[...] Oct 19 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the updated card for their upcoming Power Struggle event. NJPW Power StruggleNovember 7, 2020Edion Arena, Osaka, Japan Provisional KOPW2020 MatchToru Yano (c) vs[...]

AEW Announces First Round Brackets For World Title Tournament

AEW has announced on Twitter that they will be holding a World Title Eliminator Tournament, starting this Wednesday on Dynamite. Pentagon Jr. vs. Rey Fenix Colt Cabana vs. Hangman Page Kenny Omeg[...] Oct 19 - AEW has announced on Twitter that they will be holding a World Title Eliminator Tournament, starting this Wednesday on Dynamite. Pentagon Jr. vs. Rey Fenix Colt Cabana vs. Hangman Page Kenny Omeg[...]

Bret Hart Buries Goldberg, Blames Him For His Stroke and Losing $15 Million

During Confessions of a Hitman, Bret Hart spoke about Bill Goldberg, and ultimately the injury that ended his career. On Goldberg’s in-ring skills: “[Goldberg] was a gorilla. [Goldberg[...] Oct 19 - During Confessions of a Hitman, Bret Hart spoke about Bill Goldberg, and ultimately the injury that ended his career. On Goldberg’s in-ring skills: “[Goldberg] was a gorilla. [Goldberg[...]

Lance Storm Explains Why He Dislikes Miro's AEW Direction

Lance Storm spoke on Figure Four Daily about AEW's Miro. “I personally am not a fan of his current direction of his character. But I don’t necessarily represent the AEW fan base. This i[...] Oct 19 - Lance Storm spoke on Figure Four Daily about AEW's Miro. “I personally am not a fan of his current direction of his character. But I don’t necessarily represent the AEW fan base. This i[...]

Indy Wrestling Content Coming To IMPACT Plus

Impact Wrestling has released the following press release. Don’t miss two new full-length events from Lariato Pro Wrestling Guild and Alpha-1 Wrestling, streaming now on IMPACT Plus! Introdu[...] Oct 19 - Impact Wrestling has released the following press release. Don’t miss two new full-length events from Lariato Pro Wrestling Guild and Alpha-1 Wrestling, streaming now on IMPACT Plus! Introdu[...]

Daniel Bryan: "I noticeably have lesser spring in my step as the match goes on."

Daniel Bryan recently appeared on Talking Smack, and “I am at a point now, in my life and career, where I want to test myself against the best performers in WWE. Whether that’s against [...] Oct 19 - Daniel Bryan recently appeared on Talking Smack, and “I am at a point now, in my life and career, where I want to test myself against the best performers in WWE. Whether that’s against [...]

Kurt Angle Facebook Q&A Transcription

Kurt Angle did a Q&A on his Facebook page for fans to ask whatever they wanted. Here's some highlights. (The questions and answers have been retyped out a bit to clean up spelling, fix grammar, e[...] Oct 19 - Kurt Angle did a Q&A on his Facebook page for fans to ask whatever they wanted. Here's some highlights. (The questions and answers have been retyped out a bit to clean up spelling, fix grammar, e[...]

Sami Callihan Confirmed For TalkNshopAMania 2

As we head into Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory event this upcoming Saturday, Sami Callihan has reportedly dropped 25 pounds, working extremely hard to get back into shape after taking quite a bit [...] Oct 19 - As we head into Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory event this upcoming Saturday, Sami Callihan has reportedly dropped 25 pounds, working extremely hard to get back into shape after taking quite a bit [...]

T-Bar Threatens WWE Roster, Bray Wyatt Responds, T-Bar Threatens Alexa Bliss In Response

T-Bar of Retribution took to Twitter to tell the WWE roster that none of them are safe. No @WWE Superstar is safe. You’re all dead. #RETRIBUTION — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) October 18, [...] Oct 19 - T-Bar of Retribution took to Twitter to tell the WWE roster that none of them are safe. No @WWE Superstar is safe. You’re all dead. #RETRIBUTION — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) October 18, [...]

Príncipe Aéreo Passes Away After Collapsing In The Ring

Príncipe Aéreo, a luchador, suffered what is believed to be a stroke and collapsed during a match, and died in a hospital last night. The match took place at a MexaWrestling event. Duri[...] Oct 18 - Príncipe Aéreo, a luchador, suffered what is believed to be a stroke and collapsed during a match, and died in a hospital last night. The match took place at a MexaWrestling event. Duri[...]

A Fourth Wrestler Tests Positive For COVID-19 Following GCW: The Collective

Another wrestler who worked the GCW The Collective event has tested positive for COVID-19: Tony Deppen. Deppen took to Twitter to announce his positive diagnosis. “Covid results came back po[...] Oct 18 - Another wrestler who worked the GCW The Collective event has tested positive for COVID-19: Tony Deppen. Deppen took to Twitter to announce his positive diagnosis. “Covid results came back po[...]