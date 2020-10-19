AEW also announced that this edition of Dynamite has another title-related match set up, which is a Fatal 4-Way tag team match with the winners earning an opportunity at FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. The teams competing are The Young Bucks, The Butcher & The Blade, Private Party and 3 & 4 of The Dark Order.

AEW has announced on Twitter that they will be holding a World Title Eliminator Tournament, starting this Wednesday on Dynamite.

NJPW Power Struggle Adds Matches to Card

New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the updated card for their upcoming Power Struggle event. NJPW Power StruggleNovember 7, 2020Edion Arena, Osaka,[...] Oct 19 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the updated card for their upcoming Power Struggle event. NJPW Power StruggleNovember 7, 2020Edion Arena, Osaka,[...]

AEW Announces First Round Brackets For World Title Tournament

AEW has announced on Twitter that they will be holding a World Title Eliminator Tournament, starting this Wednesday on Dynamite. Pentagon Jr. vs. R[...] Oct 19 - AEW has announced on Twitter that they will be holding a World Title Eliminator Tournament, starting this Wednesday on Dynamite. Pentagon Jr. vs. R[...]

Bret Hart Buries Goldberg, Blames Him For His Stroke and Losing $15 Million

During Confessions of a Hitman, Bret Hart spoke about Bill Goldberg, and ultimately the injury that ended his career. On Goldberg’s in-ring ski[...] Oct 19 - During Confessions of a Hitman, Bret Hart spoke about Bill Goldberg, and ultimately the injury that ended his career. On Goldberg’s in-ring ski[...]

Lance Storm Explains Why He Dislikes Miro's AEW Direction

Lance Storm spoke on Figure Four Daily about AEW's Miro. “I personally am not a fan of his current direction of his character. But I don&rsqu[...] Oct 19 - Lance Storm spoke on Figure Four Daily about AEW's Miro. “I personally am not a fan of his current direction of his character. But I don&rsqu[...]

Indy Wrestling Content Coming To IMPACT Plus

Impact Wrestling has released the following press release. Don’t miss two new full-length events from Lariato Pro Wrestling Guild and Alpha-1[...] Oct 19 - Impact Wrestling has released the following press release. Don’t miss two new full-length events from Lariato Pro Wrestling Guild and Alpha-1[...]

Daniel Bryan: "I noticeably have lesser spring in my step as the match goes on."

Daniel Bryan recently appeared on Talking Smack, and “I am at a point now, in my life and career, where I want to test myself against the bes[...] Oct 19 - Daniel Bryan recently appeared on Talking Smack, and “I am at a point now, in my life and career, where I want to test myself against the bes[...]

Kurt Angle Facebook Q&A Transcription

Kurt Angle did a Q&A on his Facebook page for fans to ask whatever they wanted. Here's some highlights. (The questions and answers have been rety[...] Oct 19 - Kurt Angle did a Q&A on his Facebook page for fans to ask whatever they wanted. Here's some highlights. (The questions and answers have been rety[...]

Sami Callihan Confirmed For TalkNshopAMania 2

As we head into Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory event this upcoming Saturday, Sami Callihan has reportedly dropped 25 pounds, working extremely har[...] Oct 19 - As we head into Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory event this upcoming Saturday, Sami Callihan has reportedly dropped 25 pounds, working extremely har[...]

T-Bar Threatens WWE Roster, Bray Wyatt Responds, T-Bar Threatens Alexa Bliss In Response

T-Bar of Retribution took to Twitter to tell the WWE roster that none of them are safe. No @WWE Superstar is safe. You’re all dead. #RETRIBUT[...] Oct 19 - T-Bar of Retribution took to Twitter to tell the WWE roster that none of them are safe. No @WWE Superstar is safe. You’re all dead. #RETRIBUT[...]

Príncipe Aéreo Passes Away After Collapsing In The Ring

Príncipe Aéreo, a luchador, suffered what is believed to be a stroke and collapsed during a match, and died in a hospital last night. T[...] Oct 18 - Príncipe Aéreo, a luchador, suffered what is believed to be a stroke and collapsed during a match, and died in a hospital last night. T[...]

A Fourth Wrestler Tests Positive For COVID-19 Following GCW: The Collective

Another wrestler who worked the GCW The Collective event has tested positive for COVID-19: Tony Deppen. Deppen took to Twitter to announce his positi[...] Oct 18 - Another wrestler who worked the GCW The Collective event has tested positive for COVID-19: Tony Deppen. Deppen took to Twitter to announce his positi[...]

Cody Rhodes Thanks UK Fans For Support

AEW announced some statistics showing that the company is doing well in the UK. Cody Rhodes responded. This is some really positive/staggering dat[...] Oct 18 - AEW announced some statistics showing that the company is doing well in the UK. Cody Rhodes responded. This is some really positive/staggering dat[...]

Another Wrestler Tests Positive For COVID-19 Following GCW Appearance, Promoter Explains What Precautions Were Taken

Well, another report has come in that yet another positive COVID-19 test has come out of GCW's The Collective event--- this time, it's Jaden Newman. [...] Oct 18 - Well, another report has come in that yet another positive COVID-19 test has come out of GCW's The Collective event--- this time, it's Jaden Newman. [...]

FTR On Begging WWE For Their Release

During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, FTR spoke about how they had been requesting their WWE release once a month before it ever happened. "I t[...] Oct 18 - During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, FTR spoke about how they had been requesting their WWE release once a month before it ever happened. "I t[...]

WWF Superstars Episodes Coming To The WWE Network

WWE is adding the following episodes of WWF Superstars onto the WWE Network, starting October 19th. Superstars 05/29/1993 [Duration: 00:46:21]Yokoz[...] Oct 17 - WWE is adding the following episodes of WWF Superstars onto the WWE Network, starting October 19th. Superstars 05/29/1993 [Duration: 00:46:21]Yokoz[...]

Cody Rhodes On AEW Letting Wrestlers Work Non-AEW Shows

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes spoke about Jon Moxley appearing at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport. "You can’t put a saddle[...] Oct 17 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes spoke about Jon Moxley appearing at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport. "You can’t put a saddle[...]

WWE Files Trademarks On Talent Names and More

WWE filed some new trademarks on October 13th. The trademarks filed are for Jinny, Johnny Saint, Joseph Conners, Kenny Williams, Levi Muir and Dominic[...] Oct 17 - WWE filed some new trademarks on October 13th. The trademarks filed are for Jinny, Johnny Saint, Joseph Conners, Kenny Williams, Levi Muir and Dominic[...]

Braun Strowman Praises Keith Lee

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Braun Strowman had high praise for Keith Lee. "And you know honestly, Keith’s been one of the very few guys[...] Oct 17 - In an interview with Sportskeeda, Braun Strowman had high praise for Keith Lee. "And you know honestly, Keith’s been one of the very few guys[...]

Eric Bischoff On Cain Velasquez in WWE

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about Cain Velasquez coming into WWE. “Very cool story. What a contrast too – you look[...] Oct 17 - During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about Cain Velasquez coming into WWE. “Very cool story. What a contrast too – you look[...]

Jim Ross Talks About Getting Fired in 2005, Says He Doesn't Understand Vince McMahon's Animosity Towards Him

On the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about when the McMahon family fired him in 2005. “I think I closed the show a few other times beca[...] Oct 17 - On the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about when the McMahon family fired him in 2005. “I think I closed the show a few other times beca[...]

IWL Takes Back Comments Made About Will Ospreay

The International Wrestling League tweeted out back in June at Will Ospreay, implying that he was the reason fellow wrestler Pollyanna had been taken [...] Oct 17 - The International Wrestling League tweeted out back in June at Will Ospreay, implying that he was the reason fellow wrestler Pollyanna had been taken [...]

Miro Says AEW Talent Has Signed With WWE

During his latest Twitch stream, Miro confirmed that WWE finally got their hands on Benjamin Carter. Carter had been appearing on AEW Dark and severa[...] Oct 17 - During his latest Twitch stream, Miro confirmed that WWE finally got their hands on Benjamin Carter. Carter had been appearing on AEW Dark and severa[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (10/16/2020)

Listed below are the results for tonight's season premiere episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Lars Sullivan defeats Jeff Hardy via p[...] Oct 16 - Listed below are the results for tonight's season premiere episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Lars Sullivan defeats Jeff Hardy via p[...]

Alpha-1 Wrestling Cancels All 2020 Shows

Alpha-1 Wrestling's latest show will now officially be their last show of 2020. The promotion announced on Friday that its Ruckus event this weekend h[...] Oct 16 - Alpha-1 Wrestling's latest show will now officially be their last show of 2020. The promotion announced on Friday that its Ruckus event this weekend h[...]