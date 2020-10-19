AEW Announces First Round Brackets For World Title Tournament
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Oct 19, 2020
AEW has announced on Twitter that they will be holding a World Title Eliminator Tournament, starting this Wednesday on Dynamite.
Pentagon Jr. vs. Rey Fenix
Colt Cabana vs. Hangman Page
Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela
Wardow vs. Jungle Boy
AEW also announced that this edition of Dynamite has another title-related match set up, which is a Fatal 4-Way tag team match with the winners earning an opportunity at FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. The teams competing are The Young Bucks, The Butcher & The Blade, Private Party and 3 & 4 of The Dark Order.
https://wrestlr.me/64932/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Oct 19
Oct 19 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the updated card for their upcoming Power Struggle event. NJPW Power StruggleNovember 7, 2020Edion Arena, Osaka,[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - AEW has announced on Twitter that they will be holding a World Title Eliminator Tournament, starting this Wednesday on Dynamite. Pentagon Jr. vs. R[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - During Confessions of a Hitman, Bret Hart spoke about Bill Goldberg, and ultimately the injury that ended his career. On Goldberg’s in-ring ski[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Lance Storm spoke on Figure Four Daily about AEW's Miro. “I personally am not a fan of his current direction of his character. But I don&rsqu[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Impact Wrestling has released the following press release. Don’t miss two new full-length events from Lariato Pro Wrestling Guild and Alpha-1[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Daniel Bryan recently appeared on Talking Smack, and “I am at a point now, in my life and career, where I want to test myself against the bes[...]
Oct 19 Kurt Angle Facebook Q&A Transcription Kurt Angle did a Q&A on his Facebook page for fans to ask whatever they wanted. Here's some highlights. (The questions and answers have been rety[...]
Oct 19 - Kurt Angle did a Q&A on his Facebook page for fans to ask whatever they wanted. Here's some highlights. (The questions and answers have been rety[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - As we head into Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory event this upcoming Saturday, Sami Callihan has reportedly dropped 25 pounds, working extremely har[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - T-Bar of Retribution took to Twitter to tell the WWE roster that none of them are safe. No @WWE Superstar is safe. You’re all dead. #RETRIBUT[...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - Príncipe Aéreo, a luchador, suffered what is believed to be a stroke and collapsed during a match, and died in a hospital last night. T[...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - Another wrestler who worked the GCW The Collective event has tested positive for COVID-19: Tony Deppen. Deppen took to Twitter to announce his positi[...]
Oct 18 Cody Rhodes Thanks UK Fans For Support AEW announced some statistics showing that the company is doing well in the UK. Cody Rhodes responded. This is some really positive/staggering dat[...]
Oct 18 - AEW announced some statistics showing that the company is doing well in the UK. Cody Rhodes responded. This is some really positive/staggering dat[...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - Well, another report has come in that yet another positive COVID-19 test has come out of GCW's The Collective event--- this time, it's Jaden Newman. [...]
Oct 18 FTR On Begging WWE For Their Release During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, FTR spoke about how they had been requesting their WWE release once a month before it ever happened. "I t[...]
Oct 18 - During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, FTR spoke about how they had been requesting their WWE release once a month before it ever happened. "I t[...]
Oct 17
Oct 17 - WWE is adding the following episodes of WWF Superstars onto the WWE Network, starting October 19th. Superstars 05/29/1993 [Duration: 00:46:21]Yokoz[...]
Oct 17
Oct 17 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes spoke about Jon Moxley appearing at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport. "You can’t put a saddle[...]
Oct 17
Oct 17 - WWE filed some new trademarks on October 13th. The trademarks filed are for Jinny, Johnny Saint, Joseph Conners, Kenny Williams, Levi Muir and Dominic[...]
Oct 17 Braun Strowman Praises Keith Lee In an interview with Sportskeeda, Braun Strowman had high praise for Keith Lee. "And you know honestly, Keith’s been one of the very few guys[...]
Oct 17 - In an interview with Sportskeeda, Braun Strowman had high praise for Keith Lee. "And you know honestly, Keith’s been one of the very few guys[...]
Oct 17
Oct 17 - During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about Cain Velasquez coming into WWE. “Very cool story. What a contrast too – you look[...]
Oct 17
Oct 17 - On the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about when the McMahon family fired him in 2005. “I think I closed the show a few other times beca[...]
Oct 17
Oct 17 - The International Wrestling League tweeted out back in June at Will Ospreay, implying that he was the reason fellow wrestler Pollyanna had been taken [...]
Oct 17
Oct 17 - During his latest Twitch stream, Miro confirmed that WWE finally got their hands on Benjamin Carter. Carter had been appearing on AEW Dark and severa[...]
Oct 16 SmackDown Quick Results (10/16/2020) Listed below are the results for tonight's season premiere episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Lars Sullivan defeats Jeff Hardy via p[...]
Oct 16 - Listed below are the results for tonight's season premiere episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Lars Sullivan defeats Jeff Hardy via p[...]
Oct 16
Oct 16 - Alpha-1 Wrestling's latest show will now officially be their last show of 2020. The promotion announced on Friday that its Ruckus event this weekend h[...]
Oct 16
Oct 16 - Konstantine Kyros, he lawyer who was behind the various CTE-related lawsuits against WWE lost big during an appeal of the case, which meant he had to [...]