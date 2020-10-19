Don’t miss any of the action, subscribe to IMPACT Plus today!

NJPW Power Struggle Adds Matches to Card

New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the updated card for their upcoming Power Struggle event. NJPW Power StruggleNovember 7, 2020Edion Arena, Osaka, Japan Provisional KOPW2020 MatchToru Yano (c) vs[...] Oct 19 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the updated card for their upcoming Power Struggle event. NJPW Power StruggleNovember 7, 2020Edion Arena, Osaka, Japan Provisional KOPW2020 MatchToru Yano (c) vs[...]

AEW Announces First Round Brackets For World Title Tournament

AEW has announced on Twitter that they will be holding a World Title Eliminator Tournament, starting this Wednesday on Dynamite. Pentagon Jr. vs. Rey Fenix Colt Cabana vs. Hangman Page Kenny Omeg[...] Oct 19 - AEW has announced on Twitter that they will be holding a World Title Eliminator Tournament, starting this Wednesday on Dynamite. Pentagon Jr. vs. Rey Fenix Colt Cabana vs. Hangman Page Kenny Omeg[...]

Bret Hart Buries Goldberg, Blames Him For His Stroke and Losing $15 Million

During Confessions of a Hitman, Bret Hart spoke about Bill Goldberg, and ultimately the injury that ended his career. On Goldberg’s in-ring skills: “[Goldberg] was a gorilla. [Goldberg[...] Oct 19 - During Confessions of a Hitman, Bret Hart spoke about Bill Goldberg, and ultimately the injury that ended his career. On Goldberg’s in-ring skills: “[Goldberg] was a gorilla. [Goldberg[...]

Lance Storm Explains Why He Dislikes Miro's AEW Direction

Lance Storm spoke on Figure Four Daily about AEW's Miro. “I personally am not a fan of his current direction of his character. But I don’t necessarily represent the AEW fan base. This i[...] Oct 19 - Lance Storm spoke on Figure Four Daily about AEW's Miro. “I personally am not a fan of his current direction of his character. But I don’t necessarily represent the AEW fan base. This i[...]

Indy Wrestling Content Coming To IMPACT Plus

Impact Wrestling has released the following press release. Don’t miss two new full-length events from Lariato Pro Wrestling Guild and Alpha-1 Wrestling, streaming now on IMPACT Plus! Introdu[...] Oct 19 - Impact Wrestling has released the following press release. Don’t miss two new full-length events from Lariato Pro Wrestling Guild and Alpha-1 Wrestling, streaming now on IMPACT Plus! Introdu[...]

Daniel Bryan: "I noticeably have lesser spring in my step as the match goes on."

Daniel Bryan recently appeared on Talking Smack, and “I am at a point now, in my life and career, where I want to test myself against the best performers in WWE. Whether that’s against [...] Oct 19 - Daniel Bryan recently appeared on Talking Smack, and “I am at a point now, in my life and career, where I want to test myself against the best performers in WWE. Whether that’s against [...]

Kurt Angle Facebook Q&A Transcription

Kurt Angle did a Q&A on his Facebook page for fans to ask whatever they wanted. Here's some highlights. (The questions and answers have been retyped out a bit to clean up spelling, fix grammar, e[...] Oct 19 - Kurt Angle did a Q&A on his Facebook page for fans to ask whatever they wanted. Here's some highlights. (The questions and answers have been retyped out a bit to clean up spelling, fix grammar, e[...]

Sami Callihan Confirmed For TalkNshopAMania 2

As we head into Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory event this upcoming Saturday, Sami Callihan has reportedly dropped 25 pounds, working extremely hard to get back into shape after taking quite a bit [...] Oct 19 - As we head into Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory event this upcoming Saturday, Sami Callihan has reportedly dropped 25 pounds, working extremely hard to get back into shape after taking quite a bit [...]

T-Bar Threatens WWE Roster, Bray Wyatt Responds, T-Bar Threatens Alexa Bliss In Response

T-Bar of Retribution took to Twitter to tell the WWE roster that none of them are safe. No @WWE Superstar is safe. You’re all dead. #RETRIBUTION — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) October 18, [...] Oct 19 - T-Bar of Retribution took to Twitter to tell the WWE roster that none of them are safe. No @WWE Superstar is safe. You’re all dead. #RETRIBUTION — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) October 18, [...]

Príncipe Aéreo Passes Away After Collapsing In The Ring

Príncipe Aéreo, a luchador, suffered what is believed to be a stroke and collapsed during a match, and died in a hospital last night. The match took place at a MexaWrestling event. Duri[...] Oct 18 - Príncipe Aéreo, a luchador, suffered what is believed to be a stroke and collapsed during a match, and died in a hospital last night. The match took place at a MexaWrestling event. Duri[...]

A Fourth Wrestler Tests Positive For COVID-19 Following GCW: The Collective

Another wrestler who worked the GCW The Collective event has tested positive for COVID-19: Tony Deppen. Deppen took to Twitter to announce his positive diagnosis. “Covid results came back po[...] Oct 18 - Another wrestler who worked the GCW The Collective event has tested positive for COVID-19: Tony Deppen. Deppen took to Twitter to announce his positive diagnosis. “Covid results came back po[...]

Cody Rhodes Thanks UK Fans For Support

AEW announced some statistics showing that the company is doing well in the UK. Cody Rhodes responded. This is some really positive/staggering data & research about our friends across the pond[...] Oct 18 - AEW announced some statistics showing that the company is doing well in the UK. Cody Rhodes responded. This is some really positive/staggering data & research about our friends across the pond[...]

Another Wrestler Tests Positive For COVID-19 Following GCW Appearance, Promoter Explains What Precautions Were Taken

Well, another report has come in that yet another positive COVID-19 test has come out of GCW's The Collective event--- this time, it's Jaden Newman. I have sent private messages to those I have bee[...] Oct 18 - Well, another report has come in that yet another positive COVID-19 test has come out of GCW's The Collective event--- this time, it's Jaden Newman. I have sent private messages to those I have bee[...]

FTR On Begging WWE For Their Release

During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, FTR spoke about how they had been requesting their WWE release once a month before it ever happened. "I think it's something we thought about for a very lo[...] Oct 18 - During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, FTR spoke about how they had been requesting their WWE release once a month before it ever happened. "I think it's something we thought about for a very lo[...]

WWF Superstars Episodes Coming To The WWE Network

WWE is adding the following episodes of WWF Superstars onto the WWE Network, starting October 19th. Superstars 05/29/1993 [Duration: 00:46:21]Yokozuna, Mr. Perfect, Doink the Clown, Tatanka and The[...] Oct 17 - WWE is adding the following episodes of WWF Superstars onto the WWE Network, starting October 19th. Superstars 05/29/1993 [Duration: 00:46:21]Yokozuna, Mr. Perfect, Doink the Clown, Tatanka and The[...]

Cody Rhodes On AEW Letting Wrestlers Work Non-AEW Shows

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes spoke about Jon Moxley appearing at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport. "You can’t put a saddle on a mustang. People need this. They wanna experi[...] Oct 17 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes spoke about Jon Moxley appearing at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport. "You can’t put a saddle on a mustang. People need this. They wanna experi[...]

WWE Files Trademarks On Talent Names and More

WWE filed some new trademarks on October 13th. The trademarks filed are for Jinny, Johnny Saint, Joseph Conners, Kenny Williams, Levi Muir and Dominick. Each filing was for Goods & Services for: [...] Oct 17 - WWE filed some new trademarks on October 13th. The trademarks filed are for Jinny, Johnny Saint, Joseph Conners, Kenny Williams, Levi Muir and Dominick. Each filing was for Goods & Services for: [...]

Braun Strowman Praises Keith Lee

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Braun Strowman had high praise for Keith Lee. "And you know honestly, Keith’s been one of the very few guys that have stepped up and showed that they want to[...] Oct 17 - In an interview with Sportskeeda, Braun Strowman had high praise for Keith Lee. "And you know honestly, Keith’s been one of the very few guys that have stepped up and showed that they want to[...]

Eric Bischoff On Cain Velasquez in WWE

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about Cain Velasquez coming into WWE. “Very cool story. What a contrast too – you look at the scene that preceded it, you’ve got K[...] Oct 17 - During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about Cain Velasquez coming into WWE. “Very cool story. What a contrast too – you look at the scene that preceded it, you’ve got K[...]

Jim Ross Talks About Getting Fired in 2005, Says He Doesn't Understand Vince McMahon's Animosity Towards Him

On the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about when the McMahon family fired him in 2005. “I think I closed the show a few other times because the fans gave a shit. They cared about me, and[...] Oct 17 - On the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about when the McMahon family fired him in 2005. “I think I closed the show a few other times because the fans gave a shit. They cared about me, and[...]

IWL Takes Back Comments Made About Will Ospreay

The International Wrestling League tweeted out back in June at Will Ospreay, implying that he was the reason fellow wrestler Pollyanna had been taken off of shows was because of him. "Apologies to [...] Oct 17 - The International Wrestling League tweeted out back in June at Will Ospreay, implying that he was the reason fellow wrestler Pollyanna had been taken off of shows was because of him. "Apologies to [...]

Miro Says AEW Talent Has Signed With WWE

During his latest Twitch stream, Miro confirmed that WWE finally got their hands on Benjamin Carter. Carter had been appearing on AEW Dark and several reports were put out about WWE and Impact both h[...] Oct 17 - During his latest Twitch stream, Miro confirmed that WWE finally got their hands on Benjamin Carter. Carter had been appearing on AEW Dark and several reports were put out about WWE and Impact both h[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (10/16/2020)

Listed below are the results for tonight's season premiere episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Lars Sullivan defeats Jeff Hardy via pinfall *Tag Team Match* The New Day defeat Cesar[...] Oct 16 - Listed below are the results for tonight's season premiere episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Lars Sullivan defeats Jeff Hardy via pinfall *Tag Team Match* The New Day defeat Cesar[...]

Alpha-1 Wrestling Cancels All 2020 Shows

Alpha-1 Wrestling's latest show will now officially be their last show of 2020. The promotion announced on Friday that its Ruckus event this weekend has been cancelled and that they will not hold any [...] Oct 16 - Alpha-1 Wrestling's latest show will now officially be their last show of 2020. The promotion announced on Friday that its Ruckus event this weekend has been cancelled and that they will not hold any [...]