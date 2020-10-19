WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Impact Wrestling has released the following press release.
Don’t miss two new full-length events from Lariato Pro Wrestling Guild and Alpha-1 Wrestling, streaming now on IMPACT Plus!
Introducing Lariato Pro Wrestling Guild! In event #1, Doc Gallows of The Good Brothers battles pro wrestling veteran Air Paris in an action-packed main event. Plus, two championship matches and more!
The action from Alpha-1 Wrestling continues with Escape From Your Basement, featuring both members of The North in action. Josh Alexander challenges Mark Wheeler for the Alpha Male Title, Ethan Page takes on Kobe Durst, and so much more!
Don’t miss any of the action, subscribe to IMPACT Plus today!
NJPW Power Struggle Adds Matches to Card New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the updated card for their upcoming Power Struggle event. NJPW Power StruggleNovember 7, 2020Edion Arena, Osaka, Japan Provisional KOPW2020 MatchToru Yano (c) vs[...]
Indy Wrestling Content Coming To IMPACT Plus Impact Wrestling has released the following press release. Don’t miss two new full-length events from Lariato Pro Wrestling Guild and Alpha-1 Wrestling, streaming now on IMPACT Plus! Introdu[...]
Kurt Angle Facebook Q&A Transcription Kurt Angle did a Q&A on his Facebook page for fans to ask whatever they wanted. Here's some highlights. (The questions and answers have been retyped out a bit to clean up spelling, fix grammar, e[...]
Sami Callihan Confirmed For TalkNshopAMania 2 As we head into Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory event this upcoming Saturday, Sami Callihan has reportedly dropped 25 pounds, working extremely hard to get back into shape after taking quite a bit [...]
Cody Rhodes Thanks UK Fans For Support AEW announced some statistics showing that the company is doing well in the UK. Cody Rhodes responded. This is some really positive/staggering data & research about our friends across the pond[...]
FTR On Begging WWE For Their Release During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, FTR spoke about how they had been requesting their WWE release once a month before it ever happened. "I think it's something we thought about for a very lo[...]
WWF Superstars Episodes Coming To The WWE Network WWE is adding the following episodes of WWF Superstars onto the WWE Network, starting October 19th. Superstars 05/29/1993 [Duration: 00:46:21]Yokozuna, Mr. Perfect, Doink the Clown, Tatanka and The[...]
WWE Files Trademarks On Talent Names and More WWE filed some new trademarks on October 13th. The trademarks filed are for Jinny, Johnny Saint, Joseph Conners, Kenny Williams, Levi Muir and Dominick. Each filing was for Goods & Services for: [...]
Braun Strowman Praises Keith Lee In an interview with Sportskeeda, Braun Strowman had high praise for Keith Lee. "And you know honestly, Keith’s been one of the very few guys that have stepped up and showed that they want to[...]
Eric Bischoff On Cain Velasquez in WWE During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about Cain Velasquez coming into WWE. “Very cool story. What a contrast too – you look at the scene that preceded it, you’ve got K[...]
IWL Takes Back Comments Made About Will Ospreay The International Wrestling League tweeted out back in June at Will Ospreay, implying that he was the reason fellow wrestler Pollyanna had been taken off of shows was because of him. "Apologies to [...]
Miro Says AEW Talent Has Signed With WWE During his latest Twitch stream, Miro confirmed that WWE finally got their hands on Benjamin Carter. Carter had been appearing on AEW Dark and several reports were put out about WWE and Impact both h[...]
SmackDown Quick Results (10/16/2020) Listed below are the results for tonight's season premiere episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Lars Sullivan defeats Jeff Hardy via pinfall *Tag Team Match* The New Day defeat Cesar[...]
Alpha-1 Wrestling Cancels All 2020 Shows Alpha-1 Wrestling's latest show will now officially be their last show of 2020. The promotion announced on Friday that its Ruckus event this weekend has been cancelled and that they will not hold any [...]
Lawyer in WWE CTE Trials Suffers Major Loss Konstantine Kyros, he lawyer who was behind the various CTE-related lawsuits against WWE lost big during an appeal of the case, which meant he had to pay WWE’s legal fees and explain his behavio[...]
