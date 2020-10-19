Daniel Bryan: "I noticeably have lesser spring in my step as the match goes on."

Daniel Bryan recently appeared on Talking Smack, and

“I am at a point now, in my life and career, where I want to test myself against the best performers in WWE. Whether that’s against people I haven’t faced yet, and even people I have faced, since we’ve all evolved.

“I noticeably have lesser spring in my step as the match goes on, something I realized during my match against AJ Styles.I never had a problem with endurance before. [Although] I still don’t get tired but later in a match, I can’t jump as high anymore, and AJ still can. And it's funny because he’s older than me. How is this fair? I train my butt off.”