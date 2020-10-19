Kurt Angle Facebook Q&A Transcription

Kurt Angle did a Q&A on his Facebook page for fans to ask whatever they wanted. Here's some highlights.

(The questions and answers have been retyped out a bit to clean up spelling, fix grammar, etc.)

What's your favorite film about wrestling?

"Vision Quest. All-time favorite movie. That's where I got the theme song I used in TNA."

Best part of being a wrestler?

"The best part is the fans. I love the support they give. That's why we do what we do. It's fun traveling the world too."

Experiences with Kane?

"Kane and The Undertaker were the two best in-ring performers I've ever wrestled. It was easy to wrestle them and that doesn't happen very often with a big guy."

Did becoming a gold medalist influence your decision into going into the professional wrestling business, or do believe without the olympics you still would have gone in regardless?

"It helped, but I would have pursued it regardless. It may have taken me a bit longer to get there but I would have done it. I fell in love with it in 1998 after I started watching WWE."

Your moonsault has been compared to Kenta Kobashi. What are your thoughts on him and would you have worked with him given the opportunity?

"Of course. I would have loved to work with Kobashi. He's one of the best. Moonsault vs. Moonsault. Would have been fun!"

Tell us something you told to John Cena during his debut.

"John was so great to work with. Kind, professional and talented as hell. I didn't carry him in that match. He carried himself. He's the greatest WWE superstar of all time."

If you were in the prime of your career, who would you want to wrestle on the AEW roster that you've not already wrestled?

"Rusev. Do I need to explain why? Olympic Hero vs. The Bulgarian Brute. He's an exceptional performer."

How many times has someone tried to fight you in real life?