T-Bar Threatens WWE Roster, Bray Wyatt Responds, T-Bar Threatens Alexa Bliss In Response
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Oct 19, 2020
T-Bar of Retribution took to Twitter to tell the WWE roster that none of them are safe.
Bray Wyatt responded.
But then, T-Bar replied with a picture of Alexa Bliss and asked if "Is she?", implying that she could be on the hit list. But Alexa Bliss responded.
