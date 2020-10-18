Príncipe Aéreo Passes Away After Collapsing In The Ring

Príncipe Aéreo, a luchador, suffered what is believed to be a stroke and collapsed during a match, and died in a hospital last night.

The match took place at a MexaWrestling event. During a match, Aéreo took a few chops to the chest and a kick to the gut, then awkwardly collapsed to the mat. His opponent immediately started checking on him, when another wrestler jumped into the ring and threw a dropkick from behind, not realizing the serious situation that was going on.

The wrestler who was struck with the dropkick fell forward and almost landed on Aéreo, but managed to catch his balance and no-sell the attack while still checking on Aéreo. When the wrestler who threw the dropkick realized something was wrong, he came over and started checking him out too.

A stretcher was brought in and Aéreo was carried out of the venue, but died at the hospital. It's speculated that it was a stroke.