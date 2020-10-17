This comes a week after WWE filed trademarks on WWE Saturday Morning Slam, Flash Morgan Webster, Ilja Dragunov, Isla Dawn, and Jack Starz. Just a few days prior, they also filed for WWE Main Event and WWE LiveWire.

Each filing was for Goods & Services for: "wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment."

WWE filed some new trademarks on October 13th. The trademarks filed are for Jinny, Johnny Saint, Joseph Conners, Kenny Williams, Levi Muir and Dominick.

» More News From This Feed

Cody Rhodes On AEW Letting Wrestlers Work Non-AEW Shows

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes spoke about Jon Moxley appearing at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport. "You can’t put a saddle on a mustang. People need this. They wanna experi[...] Oct 17 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes spoke about Jon Moxley appearing at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport. "You can’t put a saddle on a mustang. People need this. They wanna experi[...]

WWE Files Trademarks On Talent Names and More

WWE filed some new trademarks on October 13th. The trademarks filed are for Jinny, Johnny Saint, Joseph Conners, Kenny Williams, Levi Muir and Dominick. Each filing was for Goods & Services for: [...] Oct 17 - WWE filed some new trademarks on October 13th. The trademarks filed are for Jinny, Johnny Saint, Joseph Conners, Kenny Williams, Levi Muir and Dominick. Each filing was for Goods & Services for: [...]

Braun Strowman Praises Keith Lee

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Braun Strowman had high praise for Keith Lee. "And you know honestly, Keith’s been one of the very few guys that have stepped up and showed that they want to[...] Oct 17 - In an interview with Sportskeeda, Braun Strowman had high praise for Keith Lee. "And you know honestly, Keith’s been one of the very few guys that have stepped up and showed that they want to[...]

Eric Bischoff On Cain Velasquez in WWE

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about Cain Velasquez coming into WWE. “Very cool story. What a contrast too – you look at the scene that preceded it, you’ve got K[...] Oct 17 - During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about Cain Velasquez coming into WWE. “Very cool story. What a contrast too – you look at the scene that preceded it, you’ve got K[...]

Jim Ross Talks About Getting Fired in 2005, Says He Doesn't Understand Vince McMahon's Animosity Towards Him

On the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about when the McMahon family fired him in 2005. “I think I closed the show a few other times because the fans gave a shit. They cared about me, and[...] Oct 17 - On the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about when the McMahon family fired him in 2005. “I think I closed the show a few other times because the fans gave a shit. They cared about me, and[...]

IWL Takes Back Comments Made About Will Ospreay

The International Wrestling League tweeted out back in June at Will Ospreay, implying that he was the reason fellow wrestler Pollyanna had been taken off of shows was because of him. "Apologies to [...] Oct 17 - The International Wrestling League tweeted out back in June at Will Ospreay, implying that he was the reason fellow wrestler Pollyanna had been taken off of shows was because of him. "Apologies to [...]

Miro Says AEW Talent Has Signed With WWE

During his latest Twitch stream, Miro confirmed that WWE finally got their hands on Benjamin Carter. Carter had been appearing on AEW Dark and several reports were put out about WWE and Impact both h[...] Oct 17 - During his latest Twitch stream, Miro confirmed that WWE finally got their hands on Benjamin Carter. Carter had been appearing on AEW Dark and several reports were put out about WWE and Impact both h[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (10/16/2020)

Listed below are the results for tonight's season premiere episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Lars Sullivan defeats Jeff Hardy via pinfall *Tag Team Match* The New Day defeat Cesar[...] Oct 16 - Listed below are the results for tonight's season premiere episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Lars Sullivan defeats Jeff Hardy via pinfall *Tag Team Match* The New Day defeat Cesar[...]

Alpha-1 Wrestling Cancels All 2020 Shows

Alpha-1 Wrestling's latest show will now officially be their last show of 2020. The promotion announced on Friday that its Ruckus event this weekend has been cancelled and that they will not hold any [...] Oct 16 - Alpha-1 Wrestling's latest show will now officially be their last show of 2020. The promotion announced on Friday that its Ruckus event this weekend has been cancelled and that they will not hold any [...]

Lawyer in WWE CTE Trials Suffers Major Loss

Konstantine Kyros, he lawyer who was behind the various CTE-related lawsuits against WWE lost big during an appeal of the case, which meant he had to pay WWE’s legal fees and explain his behavio[...] Oct 16 - Konstantine Kyros, he lawyer who was behind the various CTE-related lawsuits against WWE lost big during an appeal of the case, which meant he had to pay WWE’s legal fees and explain his behavio[...]

Chris Masters Recalls Vince McMahon Trying To Get CM Punk To Drink Alcohol

During an interview with Hannibal TV, Chris Masters recalled a situation with Vince McMahon and CM Punk. "All I remember about that flight was everybody got hammered on those. Those were some of th[...] Oct 16 - During an interview with Hannibal TV, Chris Masters recalled a situation with Vince McMahon and CM Punk. "All I remember about that flight was everybody got hammered on those. Those were some of th[...]

RAW Underground Cancelled

WWE's short lived RAW Underground segment has officially been cancelled. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the segments were scrapped a couple of weeks ago because of the latest COVID o[...] Oct 16 - WWE's short lived RAW Underground segment has officially been cancelled. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the segments were scrapped a couple of weeks ago because of the latest COVID o[...]

Fans Encouraged To Get Tested For COVID-19 Following GCW: The Collective

The official Twitter for The Collective has tweeted out to fans who were at the event to get tested for COVID-19. This comes following several wrestlers who appeared on the show testing positive them[...] Oct 16 - The official Twitter for The Collective has tweeted out to fans who were at the event to get tested for COVID-19. This comes following several wrestlers who appeared on the show testing positive them[...]

Chris Masters On His WWE Run Not Working Out

During an interview with Hannibal TV, Chris Masters spoke about his WWE run-- namely how much success he saw while there. "I had my personal demons at that point that got in my way. You could tell [...] Oct 16 - During an interview with Hannibal TV, Chris Masters spoke about his WWE run-- namely how much success he saw while there. "I had my personal demons at that point that got in my way. You could tell [...]

Man Who Stalked Sonya Deville Listed Her Address As His Own

Phillip Thomas II, the individual who had a virtual court hearing on Monday October 12th. Thomas reportedly used Sonya Deville’s address as his own during the case. The Hillsborough County Jail[...] Oct 16 - Phillip Thomas II, the individual who had a virtual court hearing on Monday October 12th. Thomas reportedly used Sonya Deville’s address as his own during the case. The Hillsborough County Jail[...]

Paul Heyman Teases That Ronda Rousey May Have Signed WWE Contract Extension

During an interview with the New York Times, Paul Heyman has slyly insinuated that Ronda Rousey may have extended her WWE contract. "That's another funny thing about people who don't discuss their [...] Oct 16 - During an interview with the New York Times, Paul Heyman has slyly insinuated that Ronda Rousey may have extended her WWE contract. "That's another funny thing about people who don't discuss their [...]

Ring of Honor Quick Results (10/15/2020)

Jay Lethal defeated David Finlay to advance in the Pure Tournament Jonathan Gresham defeated Matt Sydal to advance in the Pure Tournament [...] Oct 15 - Jay Lethal defeated David Finlay to advance in the Pure Tournament Jonathan Gresham defeated Matt Sydal to advance in the Pure Tournament [...]

Two More Wrestlers Who Performed At "GCW The Collective" Have COVID-19

Not too long ago was GCW's The Collective, and we've just learned that two wrestlers who appeared on the show have tested positive for COVID-19 following their appearances. Sooo...yes, get tested g[...] Oct 15 - Not too long ago was GCW's The Collective, and we've just learned that two wrestlers who appeared on the show have tested positive for COVID-19 following their appearances. Sooo...yes, get tested g[...]

Shane Helms On Being Furloughed, Working With Vince McMahon

Shane Helms was interviewed by Wrestling Inc. about his tenure as a producer in WWE. “Yeah, I guess it’s a furloughing, until I go back. To me, it’s the same thing as being releas[...] Oct 15 - Shane Helms was interviewed by Wrestling Inc. about his tenure as a producer in WWE. “Yeah, I guess it’s a furloughing, until I go back. To me, it’s the same thing as being releas[...]

Paul Heyman On When Brock Lesnar Will Return To WWE

During his appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, Paul Heyman was asked about when Brock Lesnar is going to come back to WWE. "It depends on if there’s a worthy challenger and enough box off[...] Oct 15 - During his appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, Paul Heyman was asked about when Brock Lesnar is going to come back to WWE. "It depends on if there’s a worthy challenger and enough box off[...]

The Young Bucks Talk Stadium Stampede

During their interview with Screen Crush, the Young Bucks spoke about the Stadium Stampede match and explained that they came up with the idea. "Yeah. That was actually Matt and I’s whole ide[...] Oct 15 - During their interview with Screen Crush, the Young Bucks spoke about the Stadium Stampede match and explained that they came up with the idea. "Yeah. That was actually Matt and I’s whole ide[...]

Arn Anderson On FTR

During his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about FTR. On what impresses him about FTR as a tag team: “They’re very talented. They know who they’re patterning themselves after &nd[...] Oct 15 - During his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about FTR. On what impresses him about FTR as a tag team: “They’re very talented. They know who they’re patterning themselves after &nd[...]

Eric Bischoff On How The Rock's Appearance On SmackDown's Fox Debut Should Have Been Handled

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about how he felt The Rock should have been used when SmackDown had their premiere show on Fox. "I think putting him at the end of the show could&rs[...] Oct 15 - During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about how he felt The Rock should have been used when SmackDown had their premiere show on Fox. "I think putting him at the end of the show could&rs[...]

Arn Anderson Says Roman Reigns Should Have Always Been Heel

During his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about Roman Reigns--- and why he felt like he should have always been a heel. “I’ve said before, Roman should’ve been a heel from the fi[...] Oct 15 - During his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about Roman Reigns--- and why he felt like he should have always been a heel. “I’ve said before, Roman should’ve been a heel from the fi[...]