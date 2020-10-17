Braun Strowman Praises Keith Lee
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Oct 17, 2020
In an interview with Sportskeeda, Braun Strowman had high praise for Keith Lee.
"And you know honestly, Keith’s been one of the very few guys that have stepped up and showed that they want to be here, that they deserve to be here. Not this complacent, ‘Oh I made it.’ Keith Lee’s hungry. I came back after killing myself with Bray Wyatt in the main event of SummerSlam. Keith Lee was the only guy left in the locker room, wearing a three-piece suit, picking up trash, to wait to thank us for going out there, putting our bodies on the line, and paying the bills.
At the end of the day, we’re in the main event. We’re why the lights were on in that building and that was nice to have that respect and have that young — not even young. He’s been in the business for a long time, but, I’m a firm believer [that] when you come to the main roster, you start over, and for him to do that, he earned a lot of my respect."
