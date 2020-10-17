IWL Takes Back Comments Made About Will Ospreay

The International Wrestling League tweeted out back in June at Will Ospreay, implying that he was the reason fellow wrestler Pollyanna had been taken off of shows was because of him.

"Apologies to @GothicLolly who despite fighting a one sided (battle), was always professional. To @WillOspreay, go fuck yourself and your half-arsed apologies."

IWL has now tweeted out a retraction, stating that it was the venue's doing and not Ospreay's.

This should be a moment where we stand united in support of those affected by the death of Ryan Smile. Instead some are ripping it into Will Ospreay.



To avoid any misconception we have to clarify something, Will did NOT contact us directly about unbooking Polly, the venue did. — IWL (@IntWresLeague) October 15, 2020

Regardless of your opinion about him, no mistake justifies the hate that Will constantly gets. It's shameful that some people will stop at nothing.



What I am asking for is for people to be more considerate of others.



Be kind. — IWL (@IntWresLeague) October 15, 2020

IWL's Twitter has since admitted that they didn't have all the facts during their original tweet, and that they were wrong when they sent it out. This came from fan backlash due to their original comments on the matter.

However, it doesn't seem Pollyanna has forgiven him.