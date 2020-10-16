Alpha-1 Wrestling Cancels All 2020 Shows

THIS EVENT IS CANCELLED If you purchased tickets to this event, you can be refunded via 905-621-8256 Text or call. ASAP. We’re sorry to get people excited. We can’t take any unnecessary risks during these extremely unique times. No more A1 events will be held in 2020. Sorry. pic.twitter.com/IAVRN9eE12

Alpha-1 Wrestling's latest show will now officially be their last show of 2020. The promotion announced on Friday that its Ruckus event this weekend has been cancelled and that they will not hold any more events this year.

SmackDown Quick Results (10/16/2020)

Listed below are the results for tonight's season premiere episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Lars Sullivan defeats Jeff Hardy via p[...] Oct 16 - Listed below are the results for tonight's season premiere episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Lars Sullivan defeats Jeff Hardy via p[...]

Lawyer in WWE CTE Trials Suffers Major Loss

Konstantine Kyros, he lawyer who was behind the various CTE-related lawsuits against WWE lost big during an appeal of the case, which meant he had to [...] Oct 16 - Konstantine Kyros, he lawyer who was behind the various CTE-related lawsuits against WWE lost big during an appeal of the case, which meant he had to [...]

Chris Masters Recalls Vince McMahon Trying To Get CM Punk To Drink Alcohol

During an interview with Hannibal TV, Chris Masters recalled a situation with Vince McMahon and CM Punk. "All I remember about that flight was ever[...] Oct 16 - During an interview with Hannibal TV, Chris Masters recalled a situation with Vince McMahon and CM Punk. "All I remember about that flight was ever[...]

RAW Underground Cancelled

WWE's short lived RAW Underground segment has officially been cancelled. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the segments were scrapped a[...] Oct 16 - WWE's short lived RAW Underground segment has officially been cancelled. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the segments were scrapped a[...]

Fans Encouraged To Get Tested For COVID-19 Following GCW: The Collective

The official Twitter for The Collective has tweeted out to fans who were at the event to get tested for COVID-19. This comes following several wrestl[...] Oct 16 - The official Twitter for The Collective has tweeted out to fans who were at the event to get tested for COVID-19. This comes following several wrestl[...]

Chris Masters On His WWE Run Not Working Out

During an interview with Hannibal TV, Chris Masters spoke about his WWE run-- namely how much success he saw while there. "I had my personal demons[...] Oct 16 - During an interview with Hannibal TV, Chris Masters spoke about his WWE run-- namely how much success he saw while there. "I had my personal demons[...]

Man Who Stalked Sonya Deville Listed Her Address As His Own

Phillip Thomas II, the individual who had a virtual court hearing on Monday October 12th. Thomas reportedly used Sonya Deville’s address as his[...] Oct 16 - Phillip Thomas II, the individual who had a virtual court hearing on Monday October 12th. Thomas reportedly used Sonya Deville’s address as his[...]

Paul Heyman Teases That Ronda Rousey May Have Signed WWE Contract Extension

During an interview with the New York Times, Paul Heyman has slyly insinuated that Ronda Rousey may have extended her WWE contract. "That's another[...] Oct 16 - During an interview with the New York Times, Paul Heyman has slyly insinuated that Ronda Rousey may have extended her WWE contract. "That's another[...]

Ring of Honor Quick Results (10/15/2020)

Jay Lethal defeated David Finlay to advance in the Pure Tournament Jonathan Gresham defeated Matt Sydal to advance in the Pure Tournament [...] Oct 15 - Jay Lethal defeated David Finlay to advance in the Pure Tournament Jonathan Gresham defeated Matt Sydal to advance in the Pure Tournament [...]

Two More Wrestlers Who Performed At "GCW The Collective" Have COVID-19

Not too long ago was GCW's The Collective, and we've just learned that two wrestlers who appeared on the show have tested positive for COVID-19 follow[...] Oct 15 - Not too long ago was GCW's The Collective, and we've just learned that two wrestlers who appeared on the show have tested positive for COVID-19 follow[...]

Shane Helms On Being Furloughed, Working With Vince McMahon

Shane Helms was interviewed by Wrestling Inc. about his tenure as a producer in WWE. “Yeah, I guess it’s a furloughing, until I go back[...] Oct 15 - Shane Helms was interviewed by Wrestling Inc. about his tenure as a producer in WWE. “Yeah, I guess it’s a furloughing, until I go back[...]

Paul Heyman On When Brock Lesnar Will Return To WWE

During his appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, Paul Heyman was asked about when Brock Lesnar is going to come back to WWE. "It depends on if th[...] Oct 15 - During his appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, Paul Heyman was asked about when Brock Lesnar is going to come back to WWE. "It depends on if th[...]

The Young Bucks Talk Stadium Stampede

During their interview with Screen Crush, the Young Bucks spoke about the Stadium Stampede match and explained that they came up with the idea. "Ye[...] Oct 15 - During their interview with Screen Crush, the Young Bucks spoke about the Stadium Stampede match and explained that they came up with the idea. "Ye[...]

Arn Anderson On FTR

During his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about FTR. On what impresses him about FTR as a tag team: “They’re very talented. They know[...] Oct 15 - During his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about FTR. On what impresses him about FTR as a tag team: “They’re very talented. They know[...]

Eric Bischoff On How The Rock's Appearance On SmackDown's Fox Debut Should Have Been Handled

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about how he felt The Rock should have been used when SmackDown had their premiere show on Fox. "I[...] Oct 15 - During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about how he felt The Rock should have been used when SmackDown had their premiere show on Fox. "I[...]

Arn Anderson Says Roman Reigns Should Have Always Been Heel

During his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about Roman Reigns--- and why he felt like he should have always been a heel. “I’ve said bef[...] Oct 15 - During his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about Roman Reigns--- and why he felt like he should have always been a heel. “I’ve said bef[...]

wXw's Karsten Beck Passes Away

The German wrestling federation wXw has announced that former Unified World Wrestling Champion Karsten Beck has passed away following his battle with [...] Oct 15 - The German wrestling federation wXw has announced that former Unified World Wrestling Champion Karsten Beck has passed away following his battle with [...]

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh Have Gotten Married

Following months of speculation that John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh were engaged, they've finally gotten married and confirmed that they were. The w[...] Oct 15 - Following months of speculation that John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh were engaged, they've finally gotten married and confirmed that they were. The w[...]

WWE Reusing ThunderDome Footage For Events

A fan on Twitter by the name of Jessi Davin has noticed that her ThunderDome feed appeared on WWE NXT last night--- even though she wasn't watching th[...] Oct 15 - A fan on Twitter by the name of Jessi Davin has noticed that her ThunderDome feed appeared on WWE NXT last night--- even though she wasn't watching th[...]

Chris Jericho On How Match Against Seth Rollins Changed His Entire Outlook On Wrestling

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho revealed how a match against Seth Rollins during his WWE tenure changed his entire approach t[...] Oct 15 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho revealed how a match against Seth Rollins during his WWE tenure changed his entire approach t[...]

Dominik Mysterio Recalls Fondest Memories of Eddie Guerrero

During an appearance on the Chris Van Vliet show, Dominik Mysterio recalled his fondest memories of Eddie Guerrero. “There are so many. Ther[...] Oct 15 - During an appearance on the Chris Van Vliet show, Dominik Mysterio recalled his fondest memories of Eddie Guerrero. “There are so many. Ther[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (10/14/2020)

FTR defeated Best Friends to retain AEW Tag-Team Championships Cody Rhodes vs. Orange Cassidy for TNT Championship ended in a 20 minute draw Hikar[...] Oct 15 - FTR defeated Best Friends to retain AEW Tag-Team Championships Cody Rhodes vs. Orange Cassidy for TNT Championship ended in a 20 minute draw Hikar[...]

NXT Quick Results (10/14/2020)

Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to become #1 contenders for the NXT Tag-Team Championships Jake Atlas defeated [...] Oct 15 - Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to become #1 contenders for the NXT Tag-Team Championships Jake Atlas defeated [...]