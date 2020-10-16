Lawyer in WWE CTE Trials Suffers Major Loss

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Konstantine Kyros, he lawyer who was behind the various CTE-related lawsuits against WWE lost big during an appeal of the case, which meant he had to pay WWE’s legal fees and explain his behavior to his clients. appeal of his recent court loss to WWE was rejected by the US Second Court of Appeals, meaning that he is responsible for WWE’s legal fees in the lawsuit.
Kyros was involved in a number of lawsuits in which he represented former WWE talents in lawsuits which alleged that WWE hid its knowledge about concussion-related damage from its performers. The lawsuits were dismissed in 2018, and the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put a definitive stamp on the dismissal in September.
WWE had alleged throughout the lawsuits that Kyros was acting unethically, with WWE council Jerry McDevitt alleging previously that Kyros had plagiarized his lawsuit from one filed against the NFL and that the lawsuit had even failed to properly change some terms in the wording from the NFL suit. The dismissal from the Second Court means that Kyros will owe WWE significant money in legal fees; Wrestling Inc reports that WWE is seeking around $560,000 and that the number will rise to include the costs of the hearing to be held in order for the court to establish how much Kyros owes. A hearing date will be set for that next
The judge also ordered Kyros to send an opinion explaining his dishonest behavior to all of his existing clients, as well as any that contact him in the future.
WWE Reusing ThunderDome Footage For Events A fan on Twitter by the name of Jessi Davin has noticed that her ThunderDome feed appeared on WWE NXT last night--- even though she wasn't watching the show at all, let alone on a webcam.
