We encourage everyone who attended the events in any capacity to get a test as soon as possible and notify those they may have interacted with of their situation.”

With that being said, over the last 24+ hours, we have learned of a handful of positive COVID tests from those who attended The Collective. We have been in contact with some of them and will continue to be and offer our support as they navigate through the coming days and weeks.

Not only did you attend but you followed guidelines and were respectful and mindful of the safety of not just yourselves, but also of those around you and for that we are grateful.

“Thank you to all the fans that attended #TheCollective in Indianapolis! On behalf of the 8 participating promotions, we thank you for your energy and enthusiasm at a time when we all needed this feeling of normalcy.

This comes following several wrestlers who appeared on the show testing positive themselves.

The official Twitter for The Collective has tweeted out to fans who were at the event to get tested for COVID-19.

Fans Encouraged To Get Tested For COVID-19 Following GCW: The Collective

