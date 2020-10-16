Thomas faces the charges of Aggravated Stalking (third degree felony), Armed Burglary of a Dwelling (felony punishable by life), Armed Kidnapping for Ransom or Reward or Hostage (felony life), and Criminal Mischief for Less Than $200 (second degree misdemeanor).

Thomas reportedly used Sonya Deville’s address as his own during the case. The Hillsborough County Jail has corrected the address, however the court systems still have Sonya Deville listed for Thomas’s address.

Phillip Thomas II, the individual who had a virtual court hearing on Monday October 12th.

Man Who Stalked Sonya Deville Listed Her Address As His Own

Paul Heyman Teases That Ronda Rousey May Have Signed WWE Contract Extension

During an interview with the New York Times, Paul Heyman has slyly insinuated that Ronda Rousey may have extended her WWE contract. "That's another[...] Oct 16 - During an interview with the New York Times, Paul Heyman has slyly insinuated that Ronda Rousey may have extended her WWE contract. "That's another[...]

Ring of Honor Quick Results (10/15/2020)

Jay Lethal defeated David Finlay to advance in the Pure Tournament Jonathan Gresham defeated Matt Sydal to advance in the Pure Tournament [...] Oct 15 - Jay Lethal defeated David Finlay to advance in the Pure Tournament Jonathan Gresham defeated Matt Sydal to advance in the Pure Tournament [...]

Two More Wrestlers Who Performed At "GCW The Collective" Have COVID-19

Not too long ago was GCW's The Collective, and we've just learned that two wrestlers who appeared on the show have tested positive for COVID-19 follow[...] Oct 15 - Not too long ago was GCW's The Collective, and we've just learned that two wrestlers who appeared on the show have tested positive for COVID-19 follow[...]

Shane Helms On Being Furloughed, Working With Vince McMahon

Shane Helms was interviewed by Wrestling Inc. about his tenure as a producer in WWE. “Yeah, I guess it’s a furloughing, until I go back[...] Oct 15 - Shane Helms was interviewed by Wrestling Inc. about his tenure as a producer in WWE. “Yeah, I guess it’s a furloughing, until I go back[...]

Paul Heyman On When Brock Lesnar Will Return To WWE

During his appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, Paul Heyman was asked about when Brock Lesnar is going to come back to WWE. "It depends on if th[...] Oct 15 - During his appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, Paul Heyman was asked about when Brock Lesnar is going to come back to WWE. "It depends on if th[...]

The Young Bucks Talk Stadium Stampede

During their interview with Screen Crush, the Young Bucks spoke about the Stadium Stampede match and explained that they came up with the idea. "Ye[...] Oct 15 - During their interview with Screen Crush, the Young Bucks spoke about the Stadium Stampede match and explained that they came up with the idea. "Ye[...]

Arn Anderson On FTR

During his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about FTR. On what impresses him about FTR as a tag team: “They’re very talented. They know[...] Oct 15 - During his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about FTR. On what impresses him about FTR as a tag team: “They’re very talented. They know[...]

Eric Bischoff On How The Rock's Appearance On SmackDown's Fox Debut Should Have Been Handled

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about how he felt The Rock should have been used when SmackDown had their premiere show on Fox. "I[...] Oct 15 - During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about how he felt The Rock should have been used when SmackDown had their premiere show on Fox. "I[...]

Arn Anderson Says Roman Reigns Should Have Always Been Heel

During his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about Roman Reigns--- and why he felt like he should have always been a heel. “I’ve said bef[...] Oct 15 - During his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about Roman Reigns--- and why he felt like he should have always been a heel. “I’ve said bef[...]

wXw's Karsten Beck Passes Away

The German wrestling federation wXw has announced that former Unified World Wrestling Champion Karsten Beck has passed away following his battle with [...] Oct 15 - The German wrestling federation wXw has announced that former Unified World Wrestling Champion Karsten Beck has passed away following his battle with [...]

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh Have Gotten Married

Following months of speculation that John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh were engaged, they've finally gotten married and confirmed that they were. The w[...] Oct 15 - Following months of speculation that John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh were engaged, they've finally gotten married and confirmed that they were. The w[...]

WWE Reusing ThunderDome Footage For Events

A fan on Twitter by the name of Jessi Davin has noticed that her ThunderDome feed appeared on WWE NXT last night--- even though she wasn't watching th[...] Oct 15 - A fan on Twitter by the name of Jessi Davin has noticed that her ThunderDome feed appeared on WWE NXT last night--- even though she wasn't watching th[...]

Chris Jericho On How Match Against Seth Rollins Changed His Entire Outlook On Wrestling

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho revealed how a match against Seth Rollins during his WWE tenure changed his entire approach t[...] Oct 15 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho revealed how a match against Seth Rollins during his WWE tenure changed his entire approach t[...]

Dominik Mysterio Recalls Fondest Memories of Eddie Guerrero

During an appearance on the Chris Van Vliet show, Dominik Mysterio recalled his fondest memories of Eddie Guerrero. “There are so many. Ther[...] Oct 15 - During an appearance on the Chris Van Vliet show, Dominik Mysterio recalled his fondest memories of Eddie Guerrero. “There are so many. Ther[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (10/14/2020)

FTR defeated Best Friends to retain AEW Tag-Team Championships Cody Rhodes vs. Orange Cassidy for TNT Championship ended in a 20 minute draw Hikar[...] Oct 15 - FTR defeated Best Friends to retain AEW Tag-Team Championships Cody Rhodes vs. Orange Cassidy for TNT Championship ended in a 20 minute draw Hikar[...]

NXT Quick Results (10/14/2020)

Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to become #1 contenders for the NXT Tag-Team Championships Jake Atlas defeated [...] Oct 15 - Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to become #1 contenders for the NXT Tag-Team Championships Jake Atlas defeated [...]

IWTV Partners with WNS through Irish Whip Podcast Streams

**We are proud to partner with #IWTV and we hope that the WNS Fanatics enjoy this free stream as much as we do streaming it.** - Irish Whip Podcast. [...] Oct 14 - **We are proud to partner with #IWTV and we hope that the WNS Fanatics enjoy this free stream as much as we do streaming it.** - Irish Whip Podcast. [...]

John Cena Named New Honda Spokesman

Honda has put out a press release, hyping that John Cena will be the new spokesman for Honda. Honda Gets Rugged in New Brand Campaign Honda highli[...] Oct 14 - Honda has put out a press release, hyping that John Cena will be the new spokesman for Honda. Honda Gets Rugged in New Brand Campaign Honda highli[...]

Jon Moxley Reveals When He Plans To Retire

During an interview on RealTalker.com, Jon Moxley was asked when he plans to retire. "I’d like to wrestle till I’m in my 50’s, ho[...] Oct 14 - During an interview on RealTalker.com, Jon Moxley was asked when he plans to retire. "I’d like to wrestle till I’m in my 50’s, ho[...]

Wade Barrett Recalls The Moment His Career Ended

While doing commentary for a WWE Watch Along, Wade Barrett revealed that it was Big E who ultimately led to Barrett's career ending. "Well, let me [...] Oct 14 - While doing commentary for a WWE Watch Along, Wade Barrett revealed that it was Big E who ultimately led to Barrett's career ending. "Well, let me [...]

Heath Slater On What Went Wrong In His WWE Run

During an interview with Sitting Ringside, Heath spoke about what went wrong in his WWE run. “They would work and then they would switch it. [...] Oct 14 - During an interview with Sitting Ringside, Heath spoke about what went wrong in his WWE run. “They would work and then they would switch it. [...]

Aron Stevens On Becoming A Booker For NWA's Championship Wrestling From Hollywood

During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Aron Stevens spoke about Bill Corgan contacting him to join the NWA. "I was out of pro wrestling all toget[...] Oct 14 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Aron Stevens spoke about Bill Corgan contacting him to join the NWA. "I was out of pro wrestling all toget[...]

Update On WWE's Attempts To Trademark Mia Yim's Ring Name

WWE has apparently been notified that their trademark attempt on the name Mia Yim is approaching cancellation. Mia Yim (real name Stephanie Bell) fil[...] Oct 14 - WWE has apparently been notified that their trademark attempt on the name Mia Yim is approaching cancellation. Mia Yim (real name Stephanie Bell) fil[...]