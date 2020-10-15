Shane Helms On Being Furloughed, Working With Vince McMahon

Shane Helms was interviewed by Wrestling Inc. about his tenure as a producer in WWE.

“Yeah, I guess it’s a furloughing, until I go back. To me, it’s the same thing as being released if I go back or whatever. April 15, Tax Day, of course, always sucks but it wasn’t anything that was unexpected for me anyway. Kind of made sense since I was sitting at home doing nothing, but I’ve been podcasting for a long time myself dating all the way back to 2010. I was just having this discussion with a friend of mine. I was live streaming back in 2010.”

He then discussed what it's like to work with Vince McMahon.

“My interactions are very similar but just what he expects from a producer is different from talent. That was a different, unique challenge for me because as a talent, he wants you to go in there, be bold [and] tell him, ‘hey, this sucks and all of that.’ As a producer, not so much. As a producer, he wants the ‘OK, yes sir! I’ll go try and make this shit happen.’ I’m still that guy that goes, ‘this sucks.’ That might be why my ass is still furloughed too.”

He explained that Vince McMahon is all business.