At this moment, it [a comeback] hasn’t happened because it [a worthy offer] isn’t there. Again, the world changes with the snap of a finger. It could be tomorrow when Lesnar says, ‘Oh, that intrigues me.’ Again, its not just a sound byte, but Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do."

"It depends on if there’s a worthy challenger and enough box office appeal. Right now, he’s very happy being a farmer and a magnificent father to his children. However, if there’s something that WWE can offer that intrigues, motivates, or inspires Lesnar, and if the money is right and the business is solid, I’m sure he would be willing to do it.

During his appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, Paul Heyman was asked about when Brock Lesnar is going to come back to WWE.

Paul Heyman On When Brock Lesnar Will Return To WWE

The Young Bucks Talk Stadium Stampede

Arn Anderson On FTR

Eric Bischoff On How The Rock's Appearance On SmackDown's Fox Debut Should Have Been Handled

Arn Anderson Says Roman Reigns Should Have Always Been Heel

wXw's Karsten Beck Passes Away

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh Have Gotten Married

WWE Reusing ThunderDome Footage For Events

Chris Jericho On How Match Against Seth Rollins Changed His Entire Outlook On Wrestling

Dominik Mysterio Recalls Fondest Memories of Eddie Guerrero

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (10/14/2020)

NXT Quick Results (10/14/2020)

IWTV Partners with WNS through Irish Whip Podcast Streams

John Cena Named New Honda Spokesman

Jon Moxley Reveals When He Plans To Retire

Wade Barrett Recalls The Moment His Career Ended

Heath Slater On What Went Wrong In His WWE Run

Aron Stevens On Becoming A Booker For NWA's Championship Wrestling From Hollywood

Update On WWE's Attempts To Trademark Mia Yim's Ring Name

Cody Rhodes Announces Plans To Launch Secondary AEW Television Show

Drew McIntyre Wants A Match Against Undertaker

The Miz Talks About "Brawl in the Family", An Upcoming WWE Produced Game Show

Drew McIntyre On What WrestleMania Match Against Brock Lesnar Meant To The World

Impact Wrestling Quick Results (10/13/2020)

