The Young Bucks Talk Stadium Stampede

During their interview with Screen Crush, the Young Bucks spoke about the Stadium Stampede match and explained that they came up with the idea.

"Yeah. That was actually Matt and I’s whole idea, and Tony loved it we pretty much ran from there. Matt and I did a singles match against each other on our web series, Being the Elite, pretty much as a pilot to show Tony what we could do in that type of setting. And that was a huge success, so we told him “Hey, if we could do this with Inner Circle, we’ll make magic” and man, we pretty much did. That’s probably one of my favorite moments that we’ve ever done, because it was so fun. It was a huge collaboration with such good guys and creative minds. We shot that thing for like 16 hours. It was insane.

You know, what’s funny is we spent the entire day, even the day before that really, prepping everything and ordering from production what props we needed and figured out what we were going to do, and whether or not the NFL was going to allow me to do a moonsault off of the field goal posts. Spoiler alert: They didn’t want me to, but I did it anyway.

The actual rule is you can’t even touch the thing anymore. It’s really unbalanced. I’ll tell you this, when I was up there, I was terrified. I described it like if you were in the middle of the ocean and you’re trying to stand on a log and the log was spinning from underneath you. There’s no balance on it. It seems stable, but it felt like it could probably collapse at any moment. So it was terrifying!

We shot this thing all night. At one point, we were rained out for an hour and a half because obviously we’re in Jacksonville, and Florida weather can be crazy at any moment. We were all exhausted, drinking coffee. It was like we were trying to create a movie in a day. It was like trying to do something that wasn’t possible. The only reason we even finished when we did was because the production was like “Listen guys, the sun’s about to come up. We’re not going to get the shot, and you’re going to have to shoot the rest of it live tomorrow."