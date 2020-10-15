WWE Reusing ThunderDome Footage For Events

Why is WWE using stock footage of old Thunderdome participants in the Capitol Wresting Center lololol I am NOT THERE I am watching #AEWDynamite #WWENXT https://t.co/jzwjgCBB2o pic.twitter.com/Mq5yCMDplo

A fan on Twitter by the name of Jessi Davin has noticed that her ThunderDome feed appeared on WWE NXT last night--- even though she wasn't watching the show at all, let alone on a webcam.

Chris Jericho On How Match Against Seth Rollins Changed His Entire Outlook On Wrestling

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho revealed how a match against Seth Rollins during his WWE tenure changed his entire approach to professional wrestling. “When I came ba[...] Oct 15 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho revealed how a match against Seth Rollins during his WWE tenure changed his entire approach to professional wrestling. “When I came ba[...]

Dominik Mysterio Recalls Fondest Memories of Eddie Guerrero

During an appearance on the Chris Van Vliet show, Dominik Mysterio recalled his fondest memories of Eddie Guerrero. “There are so many. There were times where after house shows, he would com[...] Oct 15 - During an appearance on the Chris Van Vliet show, Dominik Mysterio recalled his fondest memories of Eddie Guerrero. “There are so many. There were times where after house shows, he would com[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (10/14/2020)

FTR defeated Best Friends to retain AEW Tag-Team Championships Cody Rhodes vs. Orange Cassidy for TNT Championship ended in a 20 minute draw Hikaru Shida defeated Big Swole to retain the AEW Women[...] Oct 15 - FTR defeated Best Friends to retain AEW Tag-Team Championships Cody Rhodes vs. Orange Cassidy for TNT Championship ended in a 20 minute draw Hikaru Shida defeated Big Swole to retain the AEW Women[...]

NXT Quick Results (10/14/2020)

Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to become #1 contenders for the NXT Tag-Team Championships Jake Atlas defeated Ashante "Thee" Adonis Johnny Gargano defeated Aus[...] Oct 15 - Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to become #1 contenders for the NXT Tag-Team Championships Jake Atlas defeated Ashante "Thee" Adonis Johnny Gargano defeated Aus[...]

IWTV Partners with WNS through Irish Whip Podcast Streams

**We are proud to partner with #IWTV and we hope that the WNS Fanatics enjoy this free stream as much as we do streaming it.** - Irish Whip Podcast. www.facebook.com/3irishboyz as well as --- IWTV [...] Oct 14 - **We are proud to partner with #IWTV and we hope that the WNS Fanatics enjoy this free stream as much as we do streaming it.** - Irish Whip Podcast. www.facebook.com/3irishboyz as well as --- IWTV [...]

John Cena Named New Honda Spokesman

Honda has put out a press release, hyping that John Cena will be the new spokesman for Honda. Honda Gets Rugged in New Brand Campaign Honda highlights the not-so-obvious capabilities of its SUV an[...] Oct 14 - Honda has put out a press release, hyping that John Cena will be the new spokesman for Honda. Honda Gets Rugged in New Brand Campaign Honda highlights the not-so-obvious capabilities of its SUV an[...]

Jon Moxley Reveals When He Plans To Retire

During an interview on RealTalker.com, Jon Moxley was asked when he plans to retire. "I’d like to wrestle till I’m in my 50’s, hopefully. Whatever that means? I don’t know. [...] Oct 14 - During an interview on RealTalker.com, Jon Moxley was asked when he plans to retire. "I’d like to wrestle till I’m in my 50’s, hopefully. Whatever that means? I don’t know. [...]

Wade Barrett Recalls The Moment His Career Ended

While doing commentary for a WWE Watch Along, Wade Barrett revealed that it was Big E who ultimately led to Barrett's career ending. "Well, let me tell you this. My final ever match in WWE, which w[...] Oct 14 - While doing commentary for a WWE Watch Along, Wade Barrett revealed that it was Big E who ultimately led to Barrett's career ending. "Well, let me tell you this. My final ever match in WWE, which w[...]

Heath Slater On What Went Wrong In His WWE Run

During an interview with Sitting Ringside, Heath spoke about what went wrong in his WWE run. “They would work and then they would switch it. Then they end the story and put me on ice and you [...] Oct 14 - During an interview with Sitting Ringside, Heath spoke about what went wrong in his WWE run. “They would work and then they would switch it. Then they end the story and put me on ice and you [...]

Aron Stevens On Becoming A Booker For NWA's Championship Wrestling From Hollywood

During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Aron Stevens spoke about Bill Corgan contacting him to join the NWA. "I was out of pro wrestling all together, completely out of it. I got a call about a ye[...] Oct 14 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Aron Stevens spoke about Bill Corgan contacting him to join the NWA. "I was out of pro wrestling all together, completely out of it. I got a call about a ye[...]

Update On WWE's Attemps To Trademark Mia Yim's Ring Name

WWE has apparently been notified that their trademark attempt on the name Mia Yim is approaching cancellation. Mia Yim (real name Stephanie Bell) filed a trademark on the name on October 8th with the[...] Oct 14 - WWE has apparently been notified that their trademark attempt on the name Mia Yim is approaching cancellation. Mia Yim (real name Stephanie Bell) filed a trademark on the name on October 8th with the[...]

Cody Rhodes Announces Plans To Launch Secondary AEW Television Show

During an interview with TV Insider, Cody Rhodes stated that AEW will soon be launching a secondary TV show. (Similar to WCW Thunder, TNA Xplosion, etc.) “We have to move from novelty to comm[...] Oct 14 - During an interview with TV Insider, Cody Rhodes stated that AEW will soon be launching a secondary TV show. (Similar to WCW Thunder, TNA Xplosion, etc.) “We have to move from novelty to comm[...]

Drew McIntyre Wants A Match Against Undertaker

During an interview with DC 101, Drew McIntyre spoke about the Undertaker/AJ Styles cinematic match at WrestleMania, and how he wants to face The Undertaker at this stage in his career. “That[...] Oct 14 - During an interview with DC 101, Drew McIntyre spoke about the Undertaker/AJ Styles cinematic match at WrestleMania, and how he wants to face The Undertaker at this stage in his career. “That[...]

The Miz Talks About "Brawl in the Family", An Upcoming WWE Produced Game Show

During an interview with Virtual Equality Lounge, The Miz spoke about an upcoming television show that's he's going to be involved in. “We’re developing a show right now, a game show wi[...] Oct 14 - During an interview with Virtual Equality Lounge, The Miz spoke about an upcoming television show that's he's going to be involved in. “We’re developing a show right now, a game show wi[...]

Drew McIntyre On What WrestleMania Match Against Brock Lesnar Meant To The World

During an interview with DC 101, Drew McIntyre spoke about his WrestleMania match against Brock Lesnar. “I forgot that I was tying my boots, which was in the documentary, 15 minutes before I [...] Oct 14 - During an interview with DC 101, Drew McIntyre spoke about his WrestleMania match against Brock Lesnar. “I forgot that I was tying my boots, which was in the documentary, 15 minutes before I [...]

Impact Wrestling Quick Results (10/13/2020)

Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary defeated Nevaeh & Jessica Havok / Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz Crazzy Steve defeated Fallah Bahh Alisha Edwards, HEATH, Rhino, Cousin Jake, and Hernandez defeate[...] Oct 14 - Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary defeated Nevaeh & Jessica Havok / Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz Crazzy Steve defeated Fallah Bahh Alisha Edwards, HEATH, Rhino, Cousin Jake, and Hernandez defeate[...]

Teddy Long Recalls Going To Wrestler's Court For Selling Viagra

During his appearance on Hannibal TV, Teddy Long recalled when he had to go to Wrestler's Court. “So Undertaker was the judge, and so they took me to Wrestler’s Court twice and the firs[...] Oct 14 - During his appearance on Hannibal TV, Teddy Long recalled when he had to go to Wrestler's Court. “So Undertaker was the judge, and so they took me to Wrestler’s Court twice and the firs[...]

Cody Rhodes On If AEW Will Ever Do Inter-Promotional Shows With Other Companies

While being interviewed by App.com, Cody Rhodes was asked if AEW will ever do a joint-promotional show with another wrestling organization. “I think you’ll never see a full-scale, like,[...] Oct 14 - While being interviewed by App.com, Cody Rhodes was asked if AEW will ever do a joint-promotional show with another wrestling organization. “I think you’ll never see a full-scale, like,[...]

Cody Rhodes On What Separates AEW From The Competition

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Cody Rhodes was asked what sets AEW apart from the competition. "Authenticity. When I get around marketing guys or new wrestling fans, who want to know [...] Oct 14 - During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Cody Rhodes was asked what sets AEW apart from the competition. "Authenticity. When I get around marketing guys or new wrestling fans, who want to know [...]

AJ Styles On How He Would Improve WrestleMania

AJ Styles recently spoke about what he would suggest for improving WrestleMania. "I wish we would not do so many matches on WrestleMania. It used to be if you were on WrestleMania, you accomplished[...] Oct 14 - AJ Styles recently spoke about what he would suggest for improving WrestleMania. "I wish we would not do so many matches on WrestleMania. It used to be if you were on WrestleMania, you accomplished[...]

MLW To Allow Fans Into Their Upcoming "Company Restart"

The CEO of MLW Court Bauer has announced on Twitter that fans will have a chance to attend MLW's return amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. You asked for it and we’ve made it happen. Fans will have[...] Oct 14 - The CEO of MLW Court Bauer has announced on Twitter that fans will have a chance to attend MLW's return amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. You asked for it and we’ve made it happen. Fans will have[...]

AEW Dark Quick Results (10/13/2020)

Jungle Boy defeated Frankie Kazarian, Evil Uno and The Blade The Lucha Bros. defeated Cezar Bononi and Lee Johnson Peter Avalon vs. Brandon Cutler ended in a double DQ Matt Sydal defeated Sonny K[...] Oct 13 - Jungle Boy defeated Frankie Kazarian, Evil Uno and The Blade The Lucha Bros. defeated Cezar Bononi and Lee Johnson Peter Avalon vs. Brandon Cutler ended in a double DQ Matt Sydal defeated Sonny K[...]

Update On Rob Van Dam's Departure From Impact Wrestling

According to a report from fightful, Rob Van Dam’s recent departure from Impact Wrestling was said to be an amicable one, with the possibility of Van Dam returning still on the table. The report[...] Oct 13 - According to a report from fightful, Rob Van Dam’s recent departure from Impact Wrestling was said to be an amicable one, with the possibility of Van Dam returning still on the table. The report[...]