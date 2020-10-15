Chris Jericho On How Match Against Seth Rollins Changed His Entire Outlook On Wrestling

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho revealed how a match against Seth Rollins during his WWE tenure changed his entire approach to professional wrestling.

“When I came back in 2016, I remember working with Seth Rollins one night. I loved working with Seth, Roman, Sami, Cesaro, and all those guys. I remember he wanted to do like two dives in a row, and in my mind, I was like that’s stupid. I was taught you do one dive, you put it in the right spot, and that’s it. But times have changed – now two dives or three dives in a row is just what you do. I remember that was a transition point for me.

I could be a stick in the mud or I can get my head out of my ass and work like these guys that are 15 years younger than me and remain relevant. That’s why that run in WWE was so successful. I didn’t want to work with Kane, Hunter, or Shawn. I wanted to work with guys that are younger than me because it puts you in a different position. It’s the same thing in AEW – there will never be a Chris Jericho vs. Matt Hardy match – never, never, never because we’ve seen that. If you put it on, suddenly, it’s just two guys who worked 20 years ago in WWE. That doesn’t make any sense.”