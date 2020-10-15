Chris Jericho On How Match Against Seth Rollins Changed His Entire Outlook On Wrestling
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Oct 15, 2020
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho revealed how a match against Seth Rollins during his WWE tenure changed his entire approach to professional wrestling.
“When I came back in 2016, I remember working with Seth Rollins one night. I loved working with Seth, Roman, Sami, Cesaro, and all those guys. I remember he wanted to do like two dives in a row, and in my mind, I was like that’s stupid. I was taught you do one dive, you put it in the right spot, and that’s it. But times have changed – now two dives or three dives in a row is just what you do. I remember that was a transition point for me.
I could be a stick in the mud or I can get my head out of my ass and work like these guys that are 15 years younger than me and remain relevant. That’s why that run in WWE was so successful. I didn’t want to work with Kane, Hunter, or Shawn. I wanted to work with guys that are younger than me because it puts you in a different position. It’s the same thing in AEW – there will never be a Chris Jericho vs. Matt Hardy match – never, never, never because we’ve seen that. If you put it on, suddenly, it’s just two guys who worked 20 years ago in WWE. That doesn’t make any sense.”
https://wrestlr.me/64887/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Oct 15
Oct 15 - A fan on Twitter by the name of Jessi Davin has noticed that her ThunderDome feed appeared on WWE NXT last night--- even though she wasn't watching th[...]
Oct 15
Oct 15 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho revealed how a match against Seth Rollins during his WWE tenure changed his entire approach t[...]
Oct 15
Oct 15 - During an appearance on the Chris Van Vliet show, Dominik Mysterio recalled his fondest memories of Eddie Guerrero. “There are so many. Ther[...]
Oct 15
Oct 15 - FTR defeated Best Friends to retain AEW Tag-Team Championships Cody Rhodes vs. Orange Cassidy for TNT Championship ended in a 20 minute draw Hikar[...]
Oct 15 NXT Quick Results (10/14/2020) Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to become #1 contenders for the NXT Tag-Team Championships Jake Atlas defeated [...]
Oct 15 - Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to become #1 contenders for the NXT Tag-Team Championships Jake Atlas defeated [...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - **We are proud to partner with #IWTV and we hope that the WNS Fanatics enjoy this free stream as much as we do streaming it.** - Irish Whip Podcast. [...]
Oct 14 John Cena Named New Honda Spokesman Honda has put out a press release, hyping that John Cena will be the new spokesman for Honda. Honda Gets Rugged in New Brand Campaign Honda highli[...]
Oct 14 - Honda has put out a press release, hyping that John Cena will be the new spokesman for Honda. Honda Gets Rugged in New Brand Campaign Honda highli[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - During an interview on RealTalker.com, Jon Moxley was asked when he plans to retire. "I’d like to wrestle till I’m in my 50’s, ho[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - While doing commentary for a WWE Watch Along, Wade Barrett revealed that it was Big E who ultimately led to Barrett's career ending. "Well, let me [...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - During an interview with Sitting Ringside, Heath spoke about what went wrong in his WWE run. “They would work and then they would switch it. [...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Aron Stevens spoke about Bill Corgan contacting him to join the NWA. "I was out of pro wrestling all toget[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - WWE has apparently been notified that their trademark attempt on the name Mia Yim is approaching cancellation. Mia Yim (real name Stephanie Bell) fil[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - During an interview with TV Insider, Cody Rhodes stated that AEW will soon be launching a secondary TV show. (Similar to WCW Thunder, TNA Xplosion, et[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - During an interview with DC 101, Drew McIntyre spoke about the Undertaker/AJ Styles cinematic match at WrestleMania, and how he wants to face The Unde[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - During an interview with Virtual Equality Lounge, The Miz spoke about an upcoming television show that's he's going to be involved in. “We&rs[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - During an interview with DC 101, Drew McIntyre spoke about his WrestleMania match against Brock Lesnar. “I forgot that I was tying my boots, [...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary defeated Nevaeh & Jessica Havok / Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz Crazzy Steve defeated Fallah Bahh Alisha Edwards[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - During his appearance on Hannibal TV, Teddy Long recalled when he had to go to Wrestler's Court. “So Undertaker was the judge, and so they to[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - While being interviewed by App.com, Cody Rhodes was asked if AEW will ever do a joint-promotional show with another wrestling organization. “[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Cody Rhodes was asked what sets AEW apart from the competition. "Authenticity. When I get around marke[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - AJ Styles recently spoke about what he would suggest for improving WrestleMania. "I wish we would not do so many matches on WrestleMania. It used t[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - The CEO of MLW Court Bauer has announced on Twitter that fans will have a chance to attend MLW's return amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. You asked for[...]
Oct 13 AEW Dark Quick Results (10/13/2020) Jungle Boy defeated Frankie Kazarian, Evil Uno and The Blade The Lucha Bros. defeated Cezar Bononi and Lee Johnson Peter Avalon vs. Brandon Cutler[...]
Oct 13 - Jungle Boy defeated Frankie Kazarian, Evil Uno and The Blade The Lucha Bros. defeated Cezar Bononi and Lee Johnson Peter Avalon vs. Brandon Cutler[...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - According to a report from fightful, Rob Van Dam’s recent departure from Impact Wrestling was said to be an amicable one, with the possibility o[...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - During a Q&A portion of his podcast, Arn Anderson was asked about tag-team wrestling. Where will tag-team wrestling be in 20 years? "I think i[...]