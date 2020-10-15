Dominik Mysterio Recalls Fondest Memories of Eddie Guerrero

During an appearance on the Chris Van Vliet show, Dominik Mysterio recalled his fondest memories of Eddie Guerrero.

“There are so many. There were times where after house shows, he would come over to the house – my mom would basically force him to come over and spend the night because she didn’t want him to spend any money staying at a hotel or anything. She wanted him to be in the comfort of our home because he was like best friends with my dad. So, I remember waking up in the mornings and having breakfast burritos with him. I remember one time after a Hall of Fame…..I don’t know if you remember the PSP’s that came back in the day, and I had one of the first ones that came out. He bought me FIFA 04 or something for it, and I remember I was super excited. I still have it in my PSP, and that memory of Eddie will always be with me.”

Dominik also recalled doing vignettes with Eddie.

“I remember doing vignettes with him. The one here at the park – I don’t remember which park it was but it was a park around here. I remember that very vividly. There were other kids playing at the park and after every take, Eddie would offer candy to me – he would always have candy ready for me. He was like ‘You ready to go?’ and I’m like ‘Yeah, I’m cool, let’s do it.’ He’d give me some candy and we’re off.”

And also the infamous Custody of Dominik Ladder Match.