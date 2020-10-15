WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
NXT Quick Results (10/14/2020)
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Oct 15, 2020
Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to become #1 contenders for the NXT Tag-Team Championships
Jake Atlas defeated Ashante "Thee" Adonis
Johnny Gargano defeated Austin Theory
Candice LeRae defeated Shotzi Blackheart to become the #1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship
Toni Storm defeated Aliyah
Imperium defeated Killian Dain and Drake Maverick
Damian Priest defeated Dexter Lumis to retain the NXT North American Championshi
https://wrestlr.me/64884/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Oct 15
Oct 15 - FTR defeated Best Friends to retain AEW Tag-Team Championships Cody Rhodes vs. Orange Cassidy for TNT Championship ended in a 20 minute draw Hikar[...]
Oct 15 NXT Quick Results (10/14/2020) Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to become #1 contenders for the NXT Tag-Team Championships Jake Atlas defeated [...]
Oct 15 - Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to become #1 contenders for the NXT Tag-Team Championships Jake Atlas defeated [...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - **We are proud to partner with #IWTV and we hope that the WNS Fanatics enjoy this free stream as much as we do streaming it.** - Irish Whip Podcast. [...]
Oct 14 John Cena Named New Honda Spokesman Honda has put out a press release, hyping that John Cena will be the new spokesman for Honda. Honda Gets Rugged in New Brand Campaign Honda highli[...]
Oct 14 - Honda has put out a press release, hyping that John Cena will be the new spokesman for Honda. Honda Gets Rugged in New Brand Campaign Honda highli[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - During an interview on RealTalker.com, Jon Moxley was asked when he plans to retire. "I’d like to wrestle till I’m in my 50’s, ho[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - While doing commentary for a WWE Watch Along, Wade Barrett revealed that it was Big E who ultimately led to Barrett's career ending. "Well, let me [...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - During an interview with Sitting Ringside, Heath spoke about what went wrong in his WWE run. “They would work and then they would switch it. [...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Aron Stevens spoke about Bill Corgan contacting him to join the NWA. "I was out of pro wrestling all toget[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - WWE has apparently been notified that their trademark attempt on the name Mia Yim is approaching cancellation. Mia Yim (real name Stephanie Bell) fil[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - During an interview with TV Insider, Cody Rhodes stated that AEW will soon be launching a secondary TV show. (Similar to WCW Thunder, TNA Xplosion, et[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - During an interview with DC 101, Drew McIntyre spoke about the Undertaker/AJ Styles cinematic match at WrestleMania, and how he wants to face The Unde[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - During an interview with Virtual Equality Lounge, The Miz spoke about an upcoming television show that's he's going to be involved in. “We&rs[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - During an interview with DC 101, Drew McIntyre spoke about his WrestleMania match against Brock Lesnar. “I forgot that I was tying my boots, [...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary defeated Nevaeh & Jessica Havok / Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz Crazzy Steve defeated Fallah Bahh Alisha Edwards[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - During his appearance on Hannibal TV, Teddy Long recalled when he had to go to Wrestler's Court. “So Undertaker was the judge, and so they to[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - While being interviewed by App.com, Cody Rhodes was asked if AEW will ever do a joint-promotional show with another wrestling organization. “[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Cody Rhodes was asked what sets AEW apart from the competition. "Authenticity. When I get around marke[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - AJ Styles recently spoke about what he would suggest for improving WrestleMania. "I wish we would not do so many matches on WrestleMania. It used t[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - The CEO of MLW Court Bauer has announced on Twitter that fans will have a chance to attend MLW's return amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. You asked for[...]
Oct 13 AEW Dark Quick Results (10/13/2020) Jungle Boy defeated Frankie Kazarian, Evil Uno and The Blade The Lucha Bros. defeated Cezar Bononi and Lee Johnson Peter Avalon vs. Brandon Cutler[...]
Oct 13 - Jungle Boy defeated Frankie Kazarian, Evil Uno and The Blade The Lucha Bros. defeated Cezar Bononi and Lee Johnson Peter Avalon vs. Brandon Cutler[...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - According to a report from fightful, Rob Van Dam’s recent departure from Impact Wrestling was said to be an amicable one, with the possibility o[...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - During a Q&A portion of his podcast, Arn Anderson was asked about tag-team wrestling. Where will tag-team wrestling be in 20 years? "I think i[...]
Oct 13 Joey Ryan Files Lawsuit Against Anthem After launching a multi-million dollar lawsuit against women who accused him of sexual assault, it seems that Joey Ryan isn't done, as he's just filed[...]
Oct 13 - After launching a multi-million dollar lawsuit against women who accused him of sexual assault, it seems that Joey Ryan isn't done, as he's just filed[...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - While promoting the upcoming one-year anniversary of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes sat down with App.com and discussed a variety of topics. On how AEW&rs[...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Aleister Black spoke about his new entrance music and criticism that his entrance had been changed to be [...]