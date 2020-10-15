WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NXT Quick Results (10/14/2020)

Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Oct 15, 2020

NXT Quick Results (10/14/2020)

  • Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to become #1 contenders for the NXT Tag-Team Championships
  • Jake Atlas defeated Ashante "Thee" Adonis
  • Johnny Gargano defeated Austin Theory
  • Candice LeRae defeated Shotzi Blackheart to become the #1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship
  • Toni Storm defeated Aliyah
  • Imperium defeated Killian Dain and Drake Maverick
  • Damian Priest defeated Dexter Lumis to retain the NXT North American Championshi

Tags: #nxt #wwe
