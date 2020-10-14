IWTV Partners with WNS through Irish Whip Podcast Streams

**We are proud to partner with #IWTV and we hope that the WNS Fanatics enjoy this free stream as much as we do streaming it.** - Irish Whip Podcast.

IWTV will be partnering with multiple platforms to present the series premiere of their highly anticipated new original series, The Masked Wrestler, for FREE this Wednesday night.

This special, one time only event, will see the first episode of the series stream on IWTV, FITE.TV, Beyond Wrestling's YouTube channel, EFFY's Twitch channel and the Independent Wrestling Facebook page.

Episode One of The Masked Wrestler will premiere at 10pm EDT on Wednesday, October 14, immediately following AEW Dynamite and NXT

If you live in the United Kingdom, IWTV has partnered with RIPTIDE Wrestling to present "The Masked Wrestler" Series Premiere this Thursday at 9PM BST