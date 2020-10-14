"I’d like to wrestle till I’m in my 50’s, hopefully. Whatever that means? I don’t know. AEW in the United States, will definitely always be my home, I think. It’s just done so much for me and I’ve done everything I could to help build the brand and solidify it as a legit alternative and it’s vital to the wrestling industry that AEW be successful. I don’t see that changing ever. I have loyalty to the people who treat me well and they have treated me extremely well."

During an interview on RealTalker.com, Jon Moxley was asked when he plans to retire.

John Cena Named New Honda Spokesman

Honda has put out a press release, hyping that John Cena will be the new spokesman for Honda. Honda Gets Rugged in New Brand Campaign Honda highlights the not-so-obvious capabilities of its SUV an[...] Oct 14 - Honda has put out a press release, hyping that John Cena will be the new spokesman for Honda. Honda Gets Rugged in New Brand Campaign Honda highlights the not-so-obvious capabilities of its SUV an[...]

Jon Moxley Reveals When He Plans To Retire

Wade Barrett Recalls The Moment His Career Ended

While doing commentary for a WWE Watch Along, Wade Barrett revealed that it was Big E who ultimately led to Barrett's career ending. "Well, let me tell you this. My final ever match in WWE, which w[...] Oct 14 - While doing commentary for a WWE Watch Along, Wade Barrett revealed that it was Big E who ultimately led to Barrett's career ending. "Well, let me tell you this. My final ever match in WWE, which w[...]

Heath Slater On What Went Wrong In His WWE Run

During an interview with Sitting Ringside, Heath spoke about what went wrong in his WWE run. “They would work and then they would switch it. Then they end the story and put me on ice and you [...] Oct 14 - During an interview with Sitting Ringside, Heath spoke about what went wrong in his WWE run. “They would work and then they would switch it. Then they end the story and put me on ice and you [...]

Aron Stevens On Becoming A Booker For NWA's Championship Wrestling From Hollywood

During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Aron Stevens spoke about Bill Corgan contacting him to join the NWA. "I was out of pro wrestling all together, completely out of it. I got a call about a ye[...] Oct 14 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Aron Stevens spoke about Bill Corgan contacting him to join the NWA. "I was out of pro wrestling all together, completely out of it. I got a call about a ye[...]

Update On WWE's Attemps To Trademark Mia Yim's Ring Name

WWE has apparently been notified that their trademark attempt on the name Mia Yim is approaching cancellation. Mia Yim (real name Stephanie Bell) filed a trademark on the name on October 8th with the[...] Oct 14 - WWE has apparently been notified that their trademark attempt on the name Mia Yim is approaching cancellation. Mia Yim (real name Stephanie Bell) filed a trademark on the name on October 8th with the[...]

Cody Rhodes Announces Plans To Launch Secondary AEW Television Show

During an interview with TV Insider, Cody Rhodes stated that AEW will soon be launching a secondary TV show. (Similar to WCW Thunder, TNA Xplosion, etc.) “We have to move from novelty to comm[...] Oct 14 - During an interview with TV Insider, Cody Rhodes stated that AEW will soon be launching a secondary TV show. (Similar to WCW Thunder, TNA Xplosion, etc.) “We have to move from novelty to comm[...]

Drew McIntyre Wants A Match Against Undertaker

During an interview with DC 101, Drew McIntyre spoke about the Undertaker/AJ Styles cinematic match at WrestleMania, and how he wants to face The Undertaker at this stage in his career. “That[...] Oct 14 - During an interview with DC 101, Drew McIntyre spoke about the Undertaker/AJ Styles cinematic match at WrestleMania, and how he wants to face The Undertaker at this stage in his career. “That[...]

The Miz Talks About "Brawl in the Family", An Upcoming WWE Produced Game Show

During an interview with Virtual Equality Lounge, The Miz spoke about an upcoming television show that's he's going to be involved in. “We’re developing a show right now, a game show wi[...] Oct 14 - During an interview with Virtual Equality Lounge, The Miz spoke about an upcoming television show that's he's going to be involved in. “We’re developing a show right now, a game show wi[...]

Drew McIntyre On What WrestleMania Match Against Brock Lesnar Meant To The World

During an interview with DC 101, Drew McIntyre spoke about his WrestleMania match against Brock Lesnar. “I forgot that I was tying my boots, which was in the documentary, 15 minutes before I [...] Oct 14 - During an interview with DC 101, Drew McIntyre spoke about his WrestleMania match against Brock Lesnar. “I forgot that I was tying my boots, which was in the documentary, 15 minutes before I [...]

Impact Wrestling Quick Results (10/13/2020)

Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary defeated Nevaeh & Jessica Havok / Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz Crazzy Steve defeated Fallah Bahh Alisha Edwards, HEATH, Rhino, Cousin Jake, and Hernandez defeate[...] Oct 14 - Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary defeated Nevaeh & Jessica Havok / Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz Crazzy Steve defeated Fallah Bahh Alisha Edwards, HEATH, Rhino, Cousin Jake, and Hernandez defeate[...]

Teddy Long Recalls Going To Wrestler's Court For Selling Viagra

During his appearance on Hannibal TV, Teddy Long recalled when he had to go to Wrestler's Court. “So Undertaker was the judge, and so they took me to Wrestler’s Court twice and the firs[...] Oct 14 - During his appearance on Hannibal TV, Teddy Long recalled when he had to go to Wrestler's Court. “So Undertaker was the judge, and so they took me to Wrestler’s Court twice and the firs[...]

Cody Rhodes On If AEW Will Ever Do Inter-Promotional Shows With Other Companies

While being interviewed by App.com, Cody Rhodes was asked if AEW will ever do a joint-promotional show with another wrestling organization. “I think you’ll never see a full-scale, like,[...] Oct 14 - While being interviewed by App.com, Cody Rhodes was asked if AEW will ever do a joint-promotional show with another wrestling organization. “I think you’ll never see a full-scale, like,[...]

Cody Rhodes On What Separates AEW From The Competition

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Cody Rhodes was asked what sets AEW apart from the competition. "Authenticity. When I get around marketing guys or new wrestling fans, who want to know [...] Oct 14 - During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Cody Rhodes was asked what sets AEW apart from the competition. "Authenticity. When I get around marketing guys or new wrestling fans, who want to know [...]

AJ Styles On How He Would Improve WrestleMania

AJ Styles recently spoke about what he would suggest for improving WrestleMania. "I wish we would not do so many matches on WrestleMania. It used to be if you were on WrestleMania, you accomplished[...] Oct 14 - AJ Styles recently spoke about what he would suggest for improving WrestleMania. "I wish we would not do so many matches on WrestleMania. It used to be if you were on WrestleMania, you accomplished[...]

MLW To Allow Fans Into Their Upcoming "Company Restart"

The CEO of MLW Court Bauer has announced on Twitter that fans will have a chance to attend MLW's return amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. You asked for it and we’ve made it happen. Fans will have[...] Oct 14 - The CEO of MLW Court Bauer has announced on Twitter that fans will have a chance to attend MLW's return amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. You asked for it and we’ve made it happen. Fans will have[...]

AEW Dark Quick Results (10/13/2020)

Jungle Boy defeated Frankie Kazarian, Evil Uno and The Blade The Lucha Bros. defeated Cezar Bononi and Lee Johnson Peter Avalon vs. Brandon Cutler ended in a double DQ Matt Sydal defeated Sonny K[...] Oct 13 - Jungle Boy defeated Frankie Kazarian, Evil Uno and The Blade The Lucha Bros. defeated Cezar Bononi and Lee Johnson Peter Avalon vs. Brandon Cutler ended in a double DQ Matt Sydal defeated Sonny K[...]

Update On Rob Van Dam's Departure From Impact Wrestling

According to a report from fightful, Rob Van Dam’s recent departure from Impact Wrestling was said to be an amicable one, with the possibility of Van Dam returning still on the table. The report[...] Oct 13 - According to a report from fightful, Rob Van Dam’s recent departure from Impact Wrestling was said to be an amicable one, with the possibility of Van Dam returning still on the table. The report[...]

Arn Anderson Talks Tag-Team Wrestling and FTR

During a Q&A portion of his podcast, Arn Anderson was asked about tag-team wrestling. Where will tag-team wrestling be in 20 years? "I think it will always be around, it gives four guys the ch[...] Oct 13 - During a Q&A portion of his podcast, Arn Anderson was asked about tag-team wrestling. Where will tag-team wrestling be in 20 years? "I think it will always be around, it gives four guys the ch[...]

Joey Ryan Files Lawsuit Against Anthem

After launching a multi-million dollar lawsuit against women who accused him of sexual assault, it seems that Joey Ryan isn't done, as he's just filed a lawsuit against Impact Wrestling's parent compa[...] Oct 13 - After launching a multi-million dollar lawsuit against women who accused him of sexual assault, it seems that Joey Ryan isn't done, as he's just filed a lawsuit against Impact Wrestling's parent compa[...]

Cody Rhodes On AEW Evolving, Dealing With COVID-19 & More

While promoting the upcoming one-year anniversary of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes sat down with App.com and discussed a variety of topics. On how AEW’s product evolving: “I wanted to real[...] Oct 13 - While promoting the upcoming one-year anniversary of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes sat down with App.com and discussed a variety of topics. On how AEW’s product evolving: “I wanted to real[...]

Aleister Black: "The entrance is not done yet."

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Aleister Black spoke about his new entrance music and criticism that his entrance had been changed to be more generic. “The entrance is not done y[...] Oct 13 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Aleister Black spoke about his new entrance music and criticism that his entrance had been changed to be more generic. “The entrance is not done y[...]

Information On How Ring of Honor Will Handle COVID-19 Testing During This Week's Tapings

According to PWInsider, Ring of Honor will resume their tapings this week, directly from Baltimore, Maryland. Ring of Honor talent and staff will follow in-depth health protocols to ensure everyone's[...] Oct 13 - According to PWInsider, Ring of Honor will resume their tapings this week, directly from Baltimore, Maryland. Ring of Honor talent and staff will follow in-depth health protocols to ensure everyone's[...]

WWE Reportedly Very Interested In Benjamin Carter

Benjamin Carter has been a hot topic of discussion, with an earlier report on WNS about AEW and Impact both wanting him as part of their roster. Well, now it seems that WWE is making big moves to sign[...] Oct 13 - Benjamin Carter has been a hot topic of discussion, with an earlier report on WNS about AEW and Impact both wanting him as part of their roster. Well, now it seems that WWE is making big moves to sign[...]