"Well, let me tell you this. My final ever match in WWE, which was the Raw after WrestleMania in 2016, it happened to be a tag team match. It was myself and Sheamus against The New Day, and the man who effectively ended my career was Big E. I’ve taken that spear from him. I’m taking that thing when he jumps up in the air and squashes you to the mat, he throws you around. He is possibly, outside of Mark Henry, the strongest man I’ve ever been in the ring with. He is more explosive than Mark, too, so it’s the double whammy. He’s fast, he’s got this explosive strength, just ridiculously powerful. What a dangerous man he could be!"

While doing commentary for a WWE Watch Along, Wade Barrett revealed that it was Big E who ultimately led to Barrett's career ending.

» More News From This Feed

John Cena Named New Honda Spokesman

Honda has put out a press release, hyping that John Cena will be the new spokesman for Honda. Honda Gets Rugged in New Brand Campaign Honda highli[...] Oct 14 - Honda has put out a press release, hyping that John Cena will be the new spokesman for Honda. Honda Gets Rugged in New Brand Campaign Honda highli[...]

Jon Moxley Reveals When He Plans To Retire

During an interview on RealTalker.com, Jon Moxley was asked when he plans to retire. "I’d like to wrestle till I’m in my 50’s, ho[...] Oct 14 - During an interview on RealTalker.com, Jon Moxley was asked when he plans to retire. "I’d like to wrestle till I’m in my 50’s, ho[...]

Wade Barrett Recalls The Moment His Career Ended

While doing commentary for a WWE Watch Along, Wade Barrett revealed that it was Big E who ultimately led to Barrett's career ending. "Well, let me [...] Oct 14 - While doing commentary for a WWE Watch Along, Wade Barrett revealed that it was Big E who ultimately led to Barrett's career ending. "Well, let me [...]

Heath Slater On What Went Wrong In His WWE Run

During an interview with Sitting Ringside, Heath spoke about what went wrong in his WWE run. “They would work and then they would switch it. [...] Oct 14 - During an interview with Sitting Ringside, Heath spoke about what went wrong in his WWE run. “They would work and then they would switch it. [...]

Aron Stevens On Becoming A Booker For NWA's Championship Wrestling From Hollywood

During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Aron Stevens spoke about Bill Corgan contacting him to join the NWA. "I was out of pro wrestling all toget[...] Oct 14 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Aron Stevens spoke about Bill Corgan contacting him to join the NWA. "I was out of pro wrestling all toget[...]

Update On WWE's Attemps To Trademark Mia Yim's Ring Name

WWE has apparently been notified that their trademark attempt on the name Mia Yim is approaching cancellation. Mia Yim (real name Stephanie Bell) fil[...] Oct 14 - WWE has apparently been notified that their trademark attempt on the name Mia Yim is approaching cancellation. Mia Yim (real name Stephanie Bell) fil[...]

Cody Rhodes Announces Plans To Launch Secondary AEW Television Show

During an interview with TV Insider, Cody Rhodes stated that AEW will soon be launching a secondary TV show. (Similar to WCW Thunder, TNA Xplosion, et[...] Oct 14 - During an interview with TV Insider, Cody Rhodes stated that AEW will soon be launching a secondary TV show. (Similar to WCW Thunder, TNA Xplosion, et[...]

Drew McIntyre Wants A Match Against Undertaker

During an interview with DC 101, Drew McIntyre spoke about the Undertaker/AJ Styles cinematic match at WrestleMania, and how he wants to face The Unde[...] Oct 14 - During an interview with DC 101, Drew McIntyre spoke about the Undertaker/AJ Styles cinematic match at WrestleMania, and how he wants to face The Unde[...]

The Miz Talks About "Brawl in the Family", An Upcoming WWE Produced Game Show

During an interview with Virtual Equality Lounge, The Miz spoke about an upcoming television show that's he's going to be involved in. “We&rs[...] Oct 14 - During an interview with Virtual Equality Lounge, The Miz spoke about an upcoming television show that's he's going to be involved in. “We&rs[...]

Drew McIntyre On What WrestleMania Match Against Brock Lesnar Meant To The World

During an interview with DC 101, Drew McIntyre spoke about his WrestleMania match against Brock Lesnar. “I forgot that I was tying my boots, [...] Oct 14 - During an interview with DC 101, Drew McIntyre spoke about his WrestleMania match against Brock Lesnar. “I forgot that I was tying my boots, [...]

Impact Wrestling Quick Results (10/13/2020)

Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary defeated Nevaeh & Jessica Havok / Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz Crazzy Steve defeated Fallah Bahh Alisha Edwards[...] Oct 14 - Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary defeated Nevaeh & Jessica Havok / Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz Crazzy Steve defeated Fallah Bahh Alisha Edwards[...]

Teddy Long Recalls Going To Wrestler's Court For Selling Viagra

During his appearance on Hannibal TV, Teddy Long recalled when he had to go to Wrestler's Court. “So Undertaker was the judge, and so they to[...] Oct 14 - During his appearance on Hannibal TV, Teddy Long recalled when he had to go to Wrestler's Court. “So Undertaker was the judge, and so they to[...]

Cody Rhodes On If AEW Will Ever Do Inter-Promotional Shows With Other Companies

While being interviewed by App.com, Cody Rhodes was asked if AEW will ever do a joint-promotional show with another wrestling organization. “[...] Oct 14 - While being interviewed by App.com, Cody Rhodes was asked if AEW will ever do a joint-promotional show with another wrestling organization. “[...]

Cody Rhodes On What Separates AEW From The Competition

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Cody Rhodes was asked what sets AEW apart from the competition. "Authenticity. When I get around marke[...] Oct 14 - During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Cody Rhodes was asked what sets AEW apart from the competition. "Authenticity. When I get around marke[...]

AJ Styles On How He Would Improve WrestleMania

AJ Styles recently spoke about what he would suggest for improving WrestleMania. "I wish we would not do so many matches on WrestleMania. It used t[...] Oct 14 - AJ Styles recently spoke about what he would suggest for improving WrestleMania. "I wish we would not do so many matches on WrestleMania. It used t[...]

MLW To Allow Fans Into Their Upcoming "Company Restart"

The CEO of MLW Court Bauer has announced on Twitter that fans will have a chance to attend MLW's return amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. You asked for[...] Oct 14 - The CEO of MLW Court Bauer has announced on Twitter that fans will have a chance to attend MLW's return amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. You asked for[...]

AEW Dark Quick Results (10/13/2020)

Jungle Boy defeated Frankie Kazarian, Evil Uno and The Blade The Lucha Bros. defeated Cezar Bononi and Lee Johnson Peter Avalon vs. Brandon Cutler[...] Oct 13 - Jungle Boy defeated Frankie Kazarian, Evil Uno and The Blade The Lucha Bros. defeated Cezar Bononi and Lee Johnson Peter Avalon vs. Brandon Cutler[...]

Update On Rob Van Dam's Departure From Impact Wrestling

According to a report from fightful, Rob Van Dam’s recent departure from Impact Wrestling was said to be an amicable one, with the possibility o[...] Oct 13 - According to a report from fightful, Rob Van Dam’s recent departure from Impact Wrestling was said to be an amicable one, with the possibility o[...]

Arn Anderson Talks Tag-Team Wrestling and FTR

During a Q&A portion of his podcast, Arn Anderson was asked about tag-team wrestling. Where will tag-team wrestling be in 20 years? "I think i[...] Oct 13 - During a Q&A portion of his podcast, Arn Anderson was asked about tag-team wrestling. Where will tag-team wrestling be in 20 years? "I think i[...]

Joey Ryan Files Lawsuit Against Anthem

After launching a multi-million dollar lawsuit against women who accused him of sexual assault, it seems that Joey Ryan isn't done, as he's just filed[...] Oct 13 - After launching a multi-million dollar lawsuit against women who accused him of sexual assault, it seems that Joey Ryan isn't done, as he's just filed[...]

Cody Rhodes On AEW Evolving, Dealing With COVID-19 & More

While promoting the upcoming one-year anniversary of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes sat down with App.com and discussed a variety of topics. On how AEW&rs[...] Oct 13 - While promoting the upcoming one-year anniversary of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes sat down with App.com and discussed a variety of topics. On how AEW&rs[...]

Aleister Black: "The entrance is not done yet."

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Aleister Black spoke about his new entrance music and criticism that his entrance had been changed to be [...] Oct 13 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Aleister Black spoke about his new entrance music and criticism that his entrance had been changed to be [...]

Information On How Ring of Honor Will Handle COVID-19 Testing During This Week's Tapings

According to PWInsider, Ring of Honor will resume their tapings this week, directly from Baltimore, Maryland. Ring of Honor talent and staff will fol[...] Oct 13 - According to PWInsider, Ring of Honor will resume their tapings this week, directly from Baltimore, Maryland. Ring of Honor talent and staff will fol[...]

WWE Reportedly Very Interested In Benjamin Carter

Benjamin Carter has been a hot topic of discussion, with an earlier report on WNS about AEW and Impact both wanting him as part of their roster. Well,[...] Oct 13 - Benjamin Carter has been a hot topic of discussion, with an earlier report on WNS about AEW and Impact both wanting him as part of their roster. Well,[...]