Heath Slater On What Went Wrong In His WWE Run

During an interview with Sitting Ringside, Heath spoke about what went wrong in his WWE run.

“They would work and then they would switch it. Then they end the story and put me on ice and you would not see me for a year and a half. If you do, it’s me putting over this guy. Once that happens to you four or five times, you get frustrated.”

“Then you start asking questions and they say you are asking too many questions and you’re being a bother. What can I do? There is no communication between the lines. You are paying me. You have a guy that wants to work and wants to do things but you can’t get anywhere. It’s like tires spinning.”