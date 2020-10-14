Update On WWE's Attemps To Trademark Mia Yim's Ring Name

WWE has apparently been notified that their trademark attempt on the name Mia Yim is approaching cancellation.

Mia Yim (real name Stephanie Bell) filed a trademark on the name on October 8th with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). Her filing attempt included screenshots of her work using the name as a wrestler as far back as 2009 and was said to have been outside outside the realm of WWE.

WWE was sent a request on June 11th to get her to sign a consent form for them to copyright her ring name, but they had not come through on that. WWE now has until December 11th to get Mia's signature before