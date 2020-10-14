Teddy Long Recalls Going To Wrestler's Court For Selling Viagra

During his appearance on Hannibal TV, Teddy Long recalled when he had to go to Wrestler's Court.

“So Undertaker was the judge, and so they took me to Wrestler’s Court twice and the first time they took me to Wrestler’s Court was because I was selling Viagra to the boys. So, they were gonna try and give me this big sentence about the Viagra so I didn’t have no lawyer, so I ended up having to get Mae Young – God rest her soul.

Mae Young was my lawyer and, so, when I took Mae Young in there with me to Wrestler’s Court to defend me, we almost had my case won and Mae Young yells out and she says, ‘Niagara’ instead of Viagra, so that was a [discrepancy] right there so that’s how I lost my case and, so, I ended up having to buy a bunch of beer and a bunch of food and stuff. That was part of my sentence but, Wrestler’s Court was pretty good. I just enjoyed watching other people but they got me twice.”