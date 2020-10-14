Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

“I think you’ll never see a full-scale, like, joint-promoted show. We have too much pride in our individual brand. But in terms of the relationships, we’re never closing the doors and we’re never going to pull up the bridges. I laughed when I heard people talking about a working relationship with New Japan because clearly it already exists — Jon Moxley has been on New Japan, Chris Jericho has been on New Japan. It already exists, the working relationship. The NWA[‘s] Billy (Corgan) and Tony Khan are in contact, Thunder Rosa’s the prime example of that … I loved seeing Tanahashi on TV last week. He’s somebody I really wanted to get in the ring with one time as far as singles and never got the opportunity — and who knows? That might be something that can happen in the future. But our doors are open, our bridges are down.”

While being interviewed by App.com, Cody Rhodes was asked if AEW will ever do a joint-promotional show with another wrestling organization.

Cody Rhodes On If AEW Will Ever Do Inter-Promotional Shows With Other Companies

Cody Rhodes On What Separates AEW From The Competition

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Cody Rhodes was asked what sets AEW apart from the competition. "Authenticity. When I get around marke[...] Oct 14 - During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Cody Rhodes was asked what sets AEW apart from the competition. "Authenticity. When I get around marke[...]

AJ Styles On How He Would Improve WrestleMania

AJ Styles recently spoke about what he would suggest for improving WrestleMania. "I wish we would not do so many matches on WrestleMania. It used t[...] Oct 14 - AJ Styles recently spoke about what he would suggest for improving WrestleMania. "I wish we would not do so many matches on WrestleMania. It used t[...]

MLW To Allow Fans Into Their Upcoming "Company Restart"

The CEO of MLW Court Bauer has announced on Twitter that fans will have a chance to attend MLW's return amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. You asked for[...] Oct 14 - The CEO of MLW Court Bauer has announced on Twitter that fans will have a chance to attend MLW's return amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. You asked for[...]

AEW Dark Quick Results (10/13/2020)

Jungle Boy defeated Frankie Kazarian, Evil Uno and The Blade The Lucha Bros. defeated Cezar Bononi and Lee Johnson Peter Avalon vs. Brandon Cutler[...] Oct 13 - Jungle Boy defeated Frankie Kazarian, Evil Uno and The Blade The Lucha Bros. defeated Cezar Bononi and Lee Johnson Peter Avalon vs. Brandon Cutler[...]

Update On Rob Van Dam's Departure From Impact Wrestling

According to a report from fightful, Rob Van Dam’s recent departure from Impact Wrestling was said to be an amicable one, with the possibility o[...] Oct 13 - According to a report from fightful, Rob Van Dam’s recent departure from Impact Wrestling was said to be an amicable one, with the possibility o[...]

Arn Anderson Talks Tag-Team Wrestling and FTR

During a Q&A portion of his podcast, Arn Anderson was asked about tag-team wrestling. Where will tag-team wrestling be in 20 years? "I think i[...] Oct 13 - During a Q&A portion of his podcast, Arn Anderson was asked about tag-team wrestling. Where will tag-team wrestling be in 20 years? "I think i[...]

Joey Ryan Files Lawsuit Against Anthem

After launching a multi-million dollar lawsuit against women who accused him of sexual assault, it seems that Joey Ryan isn't done, as he's just filed[...] Oct 13 - After launching a multi-million dollar lawsuit against women who accused him of sexual assault, it seems that Joey Ryan isn't done, as he's just filed[...]

Cody Rhodes On AEW Evolving, Dealing With COVID-19 & More

While promoting the upcoming one-year anniversary of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes sat down with App.com and discussed a variety of topics. On how AEW&rs[...] Oct 13 - While promoting the upcoming one-year anniversary of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes sat down with App.com and discussed a variety of topics. On how AEW&rs[...]

Aleister Black: "The entrance is not done yet."

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Aleister Black spoke about his new entrance music and criticism that his entrance had been changed to be [...] Oct 13 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Aleister Black spoke about his new entrance music and criticism that his entrance had been changed to be [...]

Information On How Ring of Honor Will Handle COVID-19 Testing During This Week's Tapings

According to PWInsider, Ring of Honor will resume their tapings this week, directly from Baltimore, Maryland. Ring of Honor talent and staff will fol[...] Oct 13 - According to PWInsider, Ring of Honor will resume their tapings this week, directly from Baltimore, Maryland. Ring of Honor talent and staff will fol[...]

WWE Reportedly Very Interested In Benjamin Carter

Benjamin Carter has been a hot topic of discussion, with an earlier report on WNS about AEW and Impact both wanting him as part of their roster. Well,[...] Oct 13 - Benjamin Carter has been a hot topic of discussion, with an earlier report on WNS about AEW and Impact both wanting him as part of their roster. Well,[...]

Sami Zayn on Roman Reigns/Jey Uso Feud

While being interviewed by the Metro newspaper, Sami Zayn spoke about the current storyline with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso that has been arguably the t[...] Oct 13 - While being interviewed by the Metro newspaper, Sami Zayn spoke about the current storyline with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso that has been arguably the t[...]

Gerald Brisco Starting Podcast On AdFreeShows

WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco has found a new place to hang his hat following his departure from WWE, as he's about to start his own podcast on the [...] Oct 13 - WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco has found a new place to hang his hat following his departure from WWE, as he's about to start his own podcast on the [...]

Josh Barnett On RAW Underground, WWE Signing Wrestlers Who've Competed At Bloodsport

In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Josh Barnett spoke about the speculation that RAW Underground may have lifted it's idea and concept from Barnett'[...] Oct 13 - In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Josh Barnett spoke about the speculation that RAW Underground may have lifted it's idea and concept from Barnett'[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw/2020 WWE Draft Results (10/12/2020)

The following are the results of the October 12, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Drew McIntyre confronted Randy Orton 2. Kevin Owens def[...] Oct 13 - The following are the results of the October 12, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Drew McIntyre confronted Randy Orton 2. Kevin Owens def[...]

Eric Bischoff Says Kofi Kingston/Brock Lesnar Match Was "Destined For Failure"

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about Kofi Kingston losing the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar. “It was startling. Look, I&[...] Oct 13 - During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about Kofi Kingston losing the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar. “It was startling. Look, I&[...]

WWE Raw Results: Round 5 of WWE Draft

In the fifth round of tonight's WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected Nikki Cross, Dabba-Kato and current 24/7 Champion R-Truth, while the&nb[...] Oct 12 - In the fifth round of tonight's WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected Nikki Cross, Dabba-Kato and current 24/7 Champion R-Truth, while the&nb[...]

WWE Raw Results: Round 4 of 2020 WWE Draft

In the fourth round of tonight's WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected Elias, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus and "The Sassy Southern Belle" Lac[...] Oct 12 - In the fourth round of tonight's WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected Elias, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus and "The Sassy Southern Belle" Lac[...]

WWE Raw Results: Round 3 of the 2020 WWE Draft

In the third round of tonight's 2020 WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected "Limitless" Keith Lee, Alexa Bliss and the dangerous Retribution f[...] Oct 12 - In the third round of tonight's 2020 WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected "Limitless" Keith Lee, Alexa Bliss and the dangerous Retribution f[...]

WWE Raw Results: Round 2 of 2020 WWE Draft

In the second round of tonight's 2020 WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman, "The Original Bro" Matt R[...] Oct 12 - In the second round of tonight's 2020 WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman, "The Original Bro" Matt R[...]

WWE Raw Results: Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black: No Disqualification Match

In the first match of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kevin Owens defeated Aleister Black in a No Disqualification Match after Powerbombin[...] Oct 12 - In the first match of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kevin Owens defeated Aleister Black in a No Disqualification Match after Powerbombin[...]

WWE Raw Results: Round 1 of 2020 Draft Picks

In the first round of tonight's 2020 WWE Draft picks, the Monday Night Raw roster secured "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, "The Legend Killer" R[...] Oct 12 - In the first round of tonight's 2020 WWE Draft picks, the Monday Night Raw roster secured "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, "The Legend Killer" R[...]