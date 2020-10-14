Cody Rhodes On What Separates AEW From The Competition

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Cody Rhodes was asked what sets AEW apart from the competition.

"Authenticity. When I get around marketing guys or new wrestling fans, who want to know what makes us different, authenticity is always the number one thing I say."

"Back in the 70s and 80s, when wrestling fans were rabid for the sport, everyone thinks it is because they thought it was real. However, I disagree with that notion. Dusty, Hogan, and Flair succeeded because of the connection fans made to their characters. And the only way you can reach across the barricade and connect with the fans is being authentic in your interview, your ring work, and everything else. And that's what we have that separates us from everybody."