Cody Rhodes On What Separates AEW From The Competition
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Oct 14, 2020
During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Cody Rhodes was asked what sets AEW apart from the competition.
"Authenticity. When I get around marketing guys or new wrestling fans, who want to know what makes us different, authenticity is always the number one thing I say."
"Back in the 70s and 80s, when wrestling fans were rabid for the sport, everyone thinks it is because they thought it was real. However, I disagree with that notion. Dusty, Hogan, and Flair succeeded because of the connection fans made to their characters. And the only way you can reach across the barricade and connect with the fans is being authentic in your interview, your ring work, and everything else. And that's what we have that separates us from everybody."
https://wrestlr.me/64869/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Oct 14
Oct 14 - While being interviewed by App.com, Cody Rhodes was asked if AEW will ever do a joint-promotional show with another wrestling organization. “[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Cody Rhodes was asked what sets AEW apart from the competition. "Authenticity. When I get around marke[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - AJ Styles recently spoke about what he would suggest for improving WrestleMania. "I wish we would not do so many matches on WrestleMania. It used t[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - The CEO of MLW Court Bauer has announced on Twitter that fans will have a chance to attend MLW's return amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. You asked for[...]
Oct 13 AEW Dark Quick Results (10/13/2020) Jungle Boy defeated Frankie Kazarian, Evil Uno and The Blade The Lucha Bros. defeated Cezar Bononi and Lee Johnson Peter Avalon vs. Brandon Cutler[...]
Oct 13 - Jungle Boy defeated Frankie Kazarian, Evil Uno and The Blade The Lucha Bros. defeated Cezar Bononi and Lee Johnson Peter Avalon vs. Brandon Cutler[...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - According to a report from fightful, Rob Van Dam’s recent departure from Impact Wrestling was said to be an amicable one, with the possibility o[...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - During a Q&A portion of his podcast, Arn Anderson was asked about tag-team wrestling. Where will tag-team wrestling be in 20 years? "I think i[...]
Oct 13 Joey Ryan Files Lawsuit Against Anthem After launching a multi-million dollar lawsuit against women who accused him of sexual assault, it seems that Joey Ryan isn't done, as he's just filed[...]
Oct 13 - After launching a multi-million dollar lawsuit against women who accused him of sexual assault, it seems that Joey Ryan isn't done, as he's just filed[...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - While promoting the upcoming one-year anniversary of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes sat down with App.com and discussed a variety of topics. On how AEW&rs[...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Aleister Black spoke about his new entrance music and criticism that his entrance had been changed to be [...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - According to PWInsider, Ring of Honor will resume their tapings this week, directly from Baltimore, Maryland. Ring of Honor talent and staff will fol[...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - Benjamin Carter has been a hot topic of discussion, with an earlier report on WNS about AEW and Impact both wanting him as part of their roster. Well,[...]
Oct 13 Sami Zayn on Roman Reigns/Jey Uso Feud While being interviewed by the Metro newspaper, Sami Zayn spoke about the current storyline with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso that has been arguably the t[...]
Oct 13 - While being interviewed by the Metro newspaper, Sami Zayn spoke about the current storyline with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso that has been arguably the t[...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco has found a new place to hang his hat following his departure from WWE, as he's about to start his own podcast on the [...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Josh Barnett spoke about the speculation that RAW Underground may have lifted it's idea and concept from Barnett'[...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - The following are the results of the October 12, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Drew McIntyre confronted Randy Orton 2. Kevin Owens def[...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about Kofi Kingston losing the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar. “It was startling. Look, I&[...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - [...]
Oct 12
Oct 12 - In the fifth round of tonight's WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected Nikki Cross, Dabba-Kato and current 24/7 Champion R-Truth, while the&nb[...]
Oct 12
Oct 12 - In the fourth round of tonight's WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected Elias, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus and "The Sassy Southern Belle" Lac[...]
Oct 12
Oct 12 - In the third round of tonight's 2020 WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected "Limitless" Keith Lee, Alexa Bliss and the dangerous Retribution f[...]
Oct 12
Oct 12 - In the second round of tonight's 2020 WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman, "The Original Bro" Matt R[...]
Oct 12
Oct 12 - In the first match of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kevin Owens defeated Aleister Black in a No Disqualification Match after Powerbombin[...]
Oct 12
Oct 12 - In the first round of tonight's 2020 WWE Draft picks, the Monday Night Raw roster secured "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, "The Legend Killer" R[...]
Oct 12
Oct 12 - After signing a new WWE contract back on September 20th, PWInsider is reporting that former WWE Superstar Eva Marie is currently in Orlando, FL for th[...]