MLW To Allow Fans Into Their Upcoming "Company Restart"
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Oct 14, 2020
The CEO of MLW Court Bauer has announced on Twitter that fans will have a chance to attend MLW's return amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
