Update On Rob Van Dam's Departure From Impact Wrestling
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Oct 13, 2020
According to a report from fightful, Rob Van Dam’s recent departure from Impact Wrestling was said to be an amicable one, with the possibility of Van Dam returning still on the table. The report notes that RVD ended up staying quite a bit longer than Impact originally intended of having him. Also, it's stated that Impact signing Katie Forbes was done as a favor for him to entice him to stay. There is said to be no heat between either party.
