Arn Anderson Talks Tag-Team Wrestling and FTR

During a Q&A portion of his podcast, Arn Anderson was asked about tag-team wrestling.

"I think it will always be around, it gives four guys the chance to shine in the confines of one match. You have the champions on the right team and you have the right challengers and you have the right story in place and you got 30 minutes to get it done. It’s hard to follow a great tag match."

"It sure would be interesting to match wits with those guys. They’re quick studies and their very talented. They know who they pattern themselves after. They copied our thought process more so than the move set. It’s the being a team And truly understanding where your partner is at all time. That’s ring positioning and cutting the ring off and isolating the opponent on to your half of the ring. Those guys have perfected it they’re a lot more athletic than Tully and I. You look at them athletically and just go, God I couldn’t have even thought that or pictured that in my mind much less pulled it off."

"As far as wrestling them I still would like to think that the one advantage we might have is we were a little nastier our thought process was a little but more vicious. I have no problem kicking a guys knee out from under him or punting him in the head. Anything we had to do to gain the advantage. Tully didn’t have a problem with it either. These guys have a skill set that is beyond ours I just don’t know if they have that nasty, vicious frame of mind that we had. That would be our advantage. Theirs would be the advantage that they are just technically more sound than we are."