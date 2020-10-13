Information On How Ring of Honor Will Handle COVID-19 Testing During This Week's Tapings

According to PWInsider, Ring of Honor will resume their tapings this week, directly from Baltimore, Maryland.

Ring of Honor talent and staff will follow in-depth health protocols to ensure everyone's safety. All talent will arrive in Baltimore this week, and each member will be individually tested for COVID-19.

The talent have been ordered to remain in their rooms whilst awaiting for the results. Once the results come through, the talent will still be asked to remain in their rooms until their match or segment is ready to be taped.

One their segment or match is complete, the talent and staff will be asked to return to their rooms. This will ensure each person remains in a secure bubble and only interacts with who the company set them up with.