WWE Reportedly Very Interested In Benjamin Carter
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Oct 13, 2020
Benjamin Carter has been a hot topic of discussion, with an earlier report on WNS about AEW and Impact both wanting him as part of their roster. Well, now it seems that WWE is making big moves to sign him.
According to Fightful, WWE wants to sign Carter to WWE UK, which would allow him to stay in his homeland while still working for them. This would be very different from if he signed with AEW or Impact, as he would have to relocate to the United States for tapings.
Similar travel issues are what kept him from signing with Ring of Honor, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out.
