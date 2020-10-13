This network also hosts such hit wrestling podcasts as 83 Weeks, Grilling JR, The Arn Show and others.

Storied wrestler. Talent scout. Hall of Famer. And now, a member of the @adfreeshows community! @Fgbrisco is coming to https://t.co/5v6Q3sv3sk ! Full Story: https://t.co/4BZ19fz2h8 pic.twitter.com/snQ4UbaBTj

WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco has found a new place to hang his hat following his departure from WWE, as he's about to start his own podcast on the AdFreeShows.com network.

» More News From This Feed

Information On How Ring of Honor Will Handle COVID-19 Testing During This Week's Tapings

According to PWInsider, Ring of Honor will resume their tapings this week, directly from Baltimore, Maryland. Ring of Honor talent and staff will follow in-depth health protocols to ensure everyone's[...] Oct 13 - According to PWInsider, Ring of Honor will resume their tapings this week, directly from Baltimore, Maryland. Ring of Honor talent and staff will follow in-depth health protocols to ensure everyone's[...]

WWE Reportedly Very Interested In Benjamin Carter

Benjamin Carter has been a hot topic of discussion, with an earlier report on WNS about AEW and Impact both wanting him as part of their roster. Well, now it seems that WWE is making big moves to sign[...] Oct 13 - Benjamin Carter has been a hot topic of discussion, with an earlier report on WNS about AEW and Impact both wanting him as part of their roster. Well, now it seems that WWE is making big moves to sign[...]

Sami Zayn on Roman Reigns/Jey Uso Feud

While being interviewed by the Metro newspaper, Sami Zayn spoke about the current storyline with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso that has been arguably the top angle in WWE. “I think one of the bigg[...] Oct 13 - While being interviewed by the Metro newspaper, Sami Zayn spoke about the current storyline with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso that has been arguably the top angle in WWE. “I think one of the bigg[...]

Gerald Brisco Starting Podcast On AdFreeShows

WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco has found a new place to hang his hat following his departure from WWE, as he's about to start his own podcast on the AdFreeShows.com network. Storied wrestler. Tale[...] Oct 13 - WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco has found a new place to hang his hat following his departure from WWE, as he's about to start his own podcast on the AdFreeShows.com network. Storied wrestler. Tale[...]

Josh Barnett On RAW Underground, WWE Signing Wrestlers Who've Competed At Bloodsport

In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Josh Barnett spoke about the speculation that RAW Underground may have lifted it's idea and concept from Barnett's Bloodsport events. "It comes down to two thin[...] Oct 13 - In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Josh Barnett spoke about the speculation that RAW Underground may have lifted it's idea and concept from Barnett's Bloodsport events. "It comes down to two thin[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw/2020 WWE Draft Results (10/12/2020)

The following are the results of the October 12, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Drew McIntyre confronted Randy Orton 2. Kevin Owens defeated Aleister Black in a No Disqualification Matc[...] Oct 13 - The following are the results of the October 12, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Drew McIntyre confronted Randy Orton 2. Kevin Owens defeated Aleister Black in a No Disqualification Matc[...]

Eric Bischoff Says Kofi Kingston/Brock Lesnar Match Was "Destined For Failure"

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about Kofi Kingston losing the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar. “It was startling. Look, I’m not going to go into specific details beca[...] Oct 13 - During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about Kofi Kingston losing the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar. “It was startling. Look, I’m not going to go into specific details beca[...]

WWE Raw Results: Round 5 of WWE Draft

In the fifth round of tonight's WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected Nikki Cross, Dabba-Kato and current 24/7 Champion R-Truth, while the SmackDown brand selected former United Sta[...] Oct 12 - In the fifth round of tonight's WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected Nikki Cross, Dabba-Kato and current 24/7 Champion R-Truth, while the SmackDown brand selected former United Sta[...]

WWE Raw Results: Round 4 of 2020 WWE Draft

In the fourth round of tonight's WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected Elias, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus and "The Sassy Southern Belle" Lacey Evans. SmackDown selected current Int[...] Oct 12 - In the fourth round of tonight's WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected Elias, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus and "The Sassy Southern Belle" Lacey Evans. SmackDown selected current Int[...]

WWE Raw Results: Round 3 of the 2020 WWE Draft

In the third round of tonight's 2020 WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected "Limitless" Keith Lee, Alexa Bliss and the dangerous Retribution faction. Friday Night SmackDown selected [...] Oct 12 - In the third round of tonight's 2020 WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected "Limitless" Keith Lee, Alexa Bliss and the dangerous Retribution faction. Friday Night SmackDown selected [...]

WWE Raw Results: Round 2 of 2020 WWE Draft

In the second round of tonight's 2020 WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman, "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle and "The Charismatic Enigma" Jeff Hardy.&nbs[...] Oct 12 - In the second round of tonight's 2020 WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman, "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle and "The Charismatic Enigma" Jeff Hardy.&nbs[...]

WWE Raw Results: Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black: No Disqualification Match

In the first match of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kevin Owens defeated Aleister Black in a No Disqualification Match after Powerbombing Black through a table for the pinfall victory. [...] Oct 12 - In the first match of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kevin Owens defeated Aleister Black in a No Disqualification Match after Powerbombing Black through a table for the pinfall victory. [...]

WWE Raw Results: Round 1 of 2020 Draft Picks

In the first round of tonight's 2020 WWE Draft picks, the Monday Night Raw roster secured "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton and "The Queen" Charlotte Flair. The&nb[...] Oct 12 - In the first round of tonight's 2020 WWE Draft picks, the Monday Night Raw roster secured "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton and "The Queen" Charlotte Flair. The&nb[...]

Recently Re-Signed WWE Superstar Set To Return Soon

After signing a new WWE contract back on September 20th, PWInsider is reporting that former WWE Superstar Eva Marie is currently in Orlando, FL for this week’s WWE TV tapings. She was subjected[...] Oct 12 - After signing a new WWE contract back on September 20th, PWInsider is reporting that former WWE Superstar Eva Marie is currently in Orlando, FL for this week’s WWE TV tapings. She was subjected[...]

Drew McIntyre Takes Exception To Wade Barrett Claiming He Can "Batter and Humiliate Him"

As reported some time ago, Wade Barrett spoke in an interview on what could lure him away from the announce desk and back into the ring. “The only thing I didn’t achieve in WWE that I a[...] Oct 12 - As reported some time ago, Wade Barrett spoke in an interview on what could lure him away from the announce desk and back into the ring. “The only thing I didn’t achieve in WWE that I a[...]

WWE Possibly Not Going Back On Road Until Next Year

Earlier we reported that WWE has extended their Thunderdome deal to four more weeks, but it's looking like they may be there for longer than previously thought. Bryan Alvarez has provided an update o[...] Oct 12 - Earlier we reported that WWE has extended their Thunderdome deal to four more weeks, but it's looking like they may be there for longer than previously thought. Bryan Alvarez has provided an update o[...]

Heated Altercation Between Ethan Page and GCW Promoter Brett Lauderdale

Game Changer Wrestling put out their Collective series of wrestling events this past weekend in Indianapolis. The event spanned three days and featured shows that were postponed due to the COVID-19 p[...] Oct 12 - Game Changer Wrestling put out their Collective series of wrestling events this past weekend in Indianapolis. The event spanned three days and featured shows that were postponed due to the COVID-19 p[...]

New Book About "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Coming in 2021

ECW Press is releasing a book about "Stone Cold" Steve Austin titled Austin 3:16: 316 Facts & Stories About Stone Cold Steve Austin, and it's written by Michael McAvennie. The book is set to rele[...] Oct 12 - ECW Press is releasing a book about "Stone Cold" Steve Austin titled Austin 3:16: 316 Facts & Stories About Stone Cold Steve Austin, and it's written by Michael McAvennie. The book is set to rele[...]

WWE Extends ThunderDome Deal With Amway Center

PWInsider and Wrestling Observer Newsletter are both reporting that WWE has extended their deal with the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida for four more weeks. This means that for at least four more w[...] Oct 12 - PWInsider and Wrestling Observer Newsletter are both reporting that WWE has extended their deal with the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida for four more weeks. This means that for at least four more w[...]

Brodie Lee On Joining AEW, Says He Wasn't Originally Supposed To Win The TNT Championship

During his appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Brodie Lee spoke about winning the TNT Championship. "I believe that the original plan was for me to not become TNT Champion. I’m kind o[...] Oct 12 - During his appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Brodie Lee spoke about winning the TNT Championship. "I believe that the original plan was for me to not become TNT Champion. I’m kind o[...]

Josh Barnett's Bloodsport Quick Results

Simon Grimm defeated Matt Makowski Allysin Kay defeated Killer Kelly Lindsay Snow defeated Leyla Hirsch Calvin Tankman defeated Alexander James Erik Hammer defeated Grizzly Kal Kak Tom Lawlor d[...] Oct 12 - Simon Grimm defeated Matt Makowski Allysin Kay defeated Killer Kelly Lindsay Snow defeated Leyla Hirsch Calvin Tankman defeated Alexander James Erik Hammer defeated Grizzly Kal Kak Tom Lawlor d[...]

Lars Sullivan Accused of Sexual Harassment

Lars Sullivan seems to have more controversy coming his way following his return to WWE, as a Reddit user by the name Kalimera5 has posted pictures of a conversation between Lars and Annika Naidoo-Fug[...] Oct 12 - Lars Sullivan seems to have more controversy coming his way following his return to WWE, as a Reddit user by the name Kalimera5 has posted pictures of a conversation between Lars and Annika Naidoo-Fug[...]

Matt Hardy Announces New Web Show

Matt Hardy has announced that his new web series, The Multiverse of Matt Hardy, will start airing on October 12th at noon. It will feature Matt's various gimmicks (Broken Matt, Big Money Matt, etc.) a[...] Oct 12 - Matt Hardy has announced that his new web series, The Multiverse of Matt Hardy, will start airing on October 12th at noon. It will feature Matt's various gimmicks (Broken Matt, Big Money Matt, etc.) a[...]