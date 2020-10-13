Josh Barnett On RAW Underground, WWE Signing Wrestlers Who've Competed At Bloodsport

In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Josh Barnett spoke about the speculation that RAW Underground may have lifted it's idea and concept from Barnett's Bloodsport events.

"It comes down to two things. One, if someone thinks it's going to make them money, they're going to do it, and it's not just RAW Underground. I've seen things that are just straight, blatant rip-offs of what we're doing as well from other companies, and its fine. It just means that they know that there's money there, there's something that the people want, that there is something that the wrestlers want and that there there's electricity in it.

"There's something they could draw from it. Now, they're not going to make what we make, and I'm not worried about that because they don't have the ingredients that we have. They don't have access to the things that we have because of our secret sauce so to speak. So I'm not concerned about competition. I'm only concerned about making the best shows that I can make the way that I can make them and that's what's important."

"Now, when it comes to WWE and NXT picking up athletes from our shows, not a surprise. People like Thatcher, I have personally trained before. He has been training with me for years, and before that, he's trained with other fantastic people. And he has taken a seminar with Billy Robinson when he was still around. So the fact that these kind of athletes are being picked from my show and put into the WWE, doesn't surprise me at all because I believe that people that me and Brett [Lauderdale] seek out and source, we do so because we have an eye. We can spot talent."