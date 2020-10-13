WWE Monday Night Raw/2020 WWE Draft Results (10/12/2020)

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

11. Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton got into a brawl and couldn’t be separated by WWE officials

5. AJ Styles defeated Jeff Hardy and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match after Elias attacked Jeff Hardy

The following are the results of the October 12, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw:

Information On How Ring of Honor Will Handle COVID-19 Testing During This Week's Tapings

According to PWInsider, Ring of Honor will resume their tapings this week, directly from Baltimore, Maryland. Ring of Honor talent and staff will fol[...] Oct 13 - According to PWInsider, Ring of Honor will resume their tapings this week, directly from Baltimore, Maryland. Ring of Honor talent and staff will fol[...]

WWE Reportedly Very Interested In Benjamin Carter

Benjamin Carter has been a hot topic of discussion, with an earlier report on WNS about AEW and Impact both wanting him as part of their roster. Well,[...] Oct 13 - Benjamin Carter has been a hot topic of discussion, with an earlier report on WNS about AEW and Impact both wanting him as part of their roster. Well,[...]

Sami Zayn on Roman Reigns/Jey Uso Feud

While being interviewed by the Metro newspaper, Sami Zayn spoke about the current storyline with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso that has been arguably the t[...] Oct 13 - While being interviewed by the Metro newspaper, Sami Zayn spoke about the current storyline with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso that has been arguably the t[...]

Gerald Brisco Starting Podcast On AdFreeShows

WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco has found a new place to hang his hat following his departure from WWE, as he's about to start his own podcast on the [...] Oct 13 - WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco has found a new place to hang his hat following his departure from WWE, as he's about to start his own podcast on the [...]

Josh Barnett On RAW Underground, WWE Signing Wrestlers Who've Competed At Bloodsport

In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Josh Barnett spoke about the speculation that RAW Underground may have lifted it's idea and concept from Barnett'[...] Oct 13 - In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Josh Barnett spoke about the speculation that RAW Underground may have lifted it's idea and concept from Barnett'[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw/2020 WWE Draft Results (10/12/2020)

The following are the results of the October 12, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Drew McIntyre confronted Randy Orton 2. Kevin Owens def[...] Oct 13 - The following are the results of the October 12, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Drew McIntyre confronted Randy Orton 2. Kevin Owens def[...]

Eric Bischoff Says Kofi Kingston/Brock Lesnar Match Was "Destined For Failure"

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about Kofi Kingston losing the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar. “It was startling. Look, I&[...] Oct 13 - During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about Kofi Kingston losing the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar. “It was startling. Look, I&[...]

WWE Raw Results: Round 5 of WWE Draft

In the fifth round of tonight's WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected Nikki Cross, Dabba-Kato and current 24/7 Champion R-Truth, while the&nb[...] Oct 12 - In the fifth round of tonight's WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected Nikki Cross, Dabba-Kato and current 24/7 Champion R-Truth, while the&nb[...]

WWE Raw Results: Round 4 of 2020 WWE Draft

In the fourth round of tonight's WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected Elias, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus and "The Sassy Southern Belle" Lac[...] Oct 12 - In the fourth round of tonight's WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected Elias, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus and "The Sassy Southern Belle" Lac[...]

WWE Raw Results: Round 3 of the 2020 WWE Draft

In the third round of tonight's 2020 WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected "Limitless" Keith Lee, Alexa Bliss and the dangerous Retribution f[...] Oct 12 - In the third round of tonight's 2020 WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected "Limitless" Keith Lee, Alexa Bliss and the dangerous Retribution f[...]

WWE Raw Results: Round 2 of 2020 WWE Draft

In the second round of tonight's 2020 WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman, "The Original Bro" Matt R[...] Oct 12 - In the second round of tonight's 2020 WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman, "The Original Bro" Matt R[...]

WWE Raw Results: Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black: No Disqualification Match

In the first match of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kevin Owens defeated Aleister Black in a No Disqualification Match after Powerbombin[...] Oct 12 - In the first match of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kevin Owens defeated Aleister Black in a No Disqualification Match after Powerbombin[...]

WWE Raw Results: Round 1 of 2020 Draft Picks

In the first round of tonight's 2020 WWE Draft picks, the Monday Night Raw roster secured "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, "The Legend Killer" R[...] Oct 12 - In the first round of tonight's 2020 WWE Draft picks, the Monday Night Raw roster secured "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, "The Legend Killer" R[...]

Recently Re-Signed WWE Superstar Set To Return Soon

After signing a new WWE contract back on September 20th, PWInsider is reporting that former WWE Superstar Eva Marie is currently in Orlando, FL for th[...] Oct 12 - After signing a new WWE contract back on September 20th, PWInsider is reporting that former WWE Superstar Eva Marie is currently in Orlando, FL for th[...]

Drew McIntyre Takes Exception To Wade Barrett Claiming He Can "Batter and Humiliate Him"

As reported some time ago, Wade Barrett spoke in an interview on what could lure him away from the announce desk and back into the ring. “The[...] Oct 12 - As reported some time ago, Wade Barrett spoke in an interview on what could lure him away from the announce desk and back into the ring. “The[...]

WWE Possibly Not Going Back On Road Until Next Year

Earlier we reported that WWE has extended their Thunderdome deal to four more weeks, but it's looking like they may be there for longer than previousl[...] Oct 12 - Earlier we reported that WWE has extended their Thunderdome deal to four more weeks, but it's looking like they may be there for longer than previousl[...]

Heated Altercation Between Ethan Page and GCW Promoter Brett Lauderdale

Game Changer Wrestling put out their Collective series of wrestling events this past weekend in Indianapolis. The event spanned three days and featur[...] Oct 12 - Game Changer Wrestling put out their Collective series of wrestling events this past weekend in Indianapolis. The event spanned three days and featur[...]

New Book About "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Coming in 2021

ECW Press is releasing a book about "Stone Cold" Steve Austin titled Austin 3:16: 316 Facts & Stories About Stone Cold Steve Austin, and it's writ[...] Oct 12 - ECW Press is releasing a book about "Stone Cold" Steve Austin titled Austin 3:16: 316 Facts & Stories About Stone Cold Steve Austin, and it's writ[...]

WWE Extends ThunderDome Deal With Amway Center

PWInsider and Wrestling Observer Newsletter are both reporting that WWE has extended their deal with the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida for four mor[...] Oct 12 - PWInsider and Wrestling Observer Newsletter are both reporting that WWE has extended their deal with the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida for four mor[...]

Brodie Lee On Joining AEW, Says He Wasn't Originally Supposed To Win The TNT Championship

During his appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Brodie Lee spoke about winning the TNT Championship. "I believe that the original plan was f[...] Oct 12 - During his appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Brodie Lee spoke about winning the TNT Championship. "I believe that the original plan was f[...]

Josh Barnett's Bloodsport Quick Results

Simon Grimm defeated Matt Makowski Allysin Kay defeated Killer Kelly Lindsay Snow defeated Leyla Hirsch Calvin Tankman defeated Alexander James [...] Oct 12 - Simon Grimm defeated Matt Makowski Allysin Kay defeated Killer Kelly Lindsay Snow defeated Leyla Hirsch Calvin Tankman defeated Alexander James [...]

Lars Sullivan Accused of Sexual Harassment

Lars Sullivan seems to have more controversy coming his way following his return to WWE, as a Reddit user by the name Kalimera5 has posted pictures of[...] Oct 12 - Lars Sullivan seems to have more controversy coming his way following his return to WWE, as a Reddit user by the name Kalimera5 has posted pictures of[...]

Matt Hardy Announces New Web Show

Matt Hardy has announced that his new web series, The Multiverse of Matt Hardy, will start airing on October 12th at noon. It will feature Matt's vari[...] Oct 12 - Matt Hardy has announced that his new web series, The Multiverse of Matt Hardy, will start airing on October 12th at noon. It will feature Matt's vari[...]