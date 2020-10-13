WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Monday Night Raw/2020 WWE Draft Results (10/12/2020)

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Oct 13, 2020

The following are the results of the October 12, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw:

1. Drew McIntyre confronted Randy Orton

2. Kevin Owens defeated Aleister Black in a No Disqualification Match

3. Lars Sullivan crashed “Miz TV”

4. Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles interrupted Seth Rollins’ Raw farewell address

5. AJ Styles defeated Jeff Hardy and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match after Elias attacked Jeff Hardy

6. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke defeated Natalya & Lana

7. Angel Garza defeated Andrade; The Fiend & Alexa Bliss attacked Andrade and Zelina Vega

8. Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day defeated Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

9. Ricochet defeated Cedric Alexander by disqualification

10. Lana won a Dual-Brand Battle Royal to earn a Raw Women’s Championship opportunity

11. Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton got into a brawl and couldn’t be separated by WWE officials

2020 WWE Draft results:

Monday Night Raw - Night Two - 10/12/2020

WWE Network Exclusive Announcement

Raw: Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado

SmackDown: Shorty G

Round 1

Raw: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

SmackDown: SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

Raw: Randy Orton

SmackDown: Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

Raw: Charlotte Flair

Round 2

Raw: Braun Strowman

SmackDown: Daniel Bryan

Raw: Matt Riddle

SmackDown: Kevin Owens

Raw: Jeff Hardy

Round 3

Raw: RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-Bar, Mace, Slapjack, Reckoning)

SmackDown: Lars Sullivan

Raw: Keith Lee

SmackDown:

King Corbin

Raw: Alexa Bliss

Round 4

Raw: Elias

SmackDown: Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

Raw: Lacey Evans

SmackDown: Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

Raw: Sheamus

Round 5

Raw: Nikki Cross

SmackDown: Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Raw: The 24/7 Champion R-Truth

SmackDown: Apollo Crews

Raw: Dabba-Kato

Round 6

Raw: Titus O’Neil

SmackDown: Carmella

Raw: Peyton Royce

SmackDown: Aleister Black

Raw: Akira Tozawa

Round 7 (Announced on WWE Raw Talk)

Raw: Lana

SmackDown: Natalya

Raw: Riddick Moss

SmackDown: The Riott Squad

Raw: Arturo Ruas

Friday Night SmackDown - Night One - 10/9/2020

Round 1

Raw: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

SmackDown: Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Raw: Raw Women's Champion Asuka

SmackDown: Seth Rollins

Raw: The Hurt Business (United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander and MVP)

Round 2

Raw: AJ Styles

SmackDown: Sasha Banks

Raw: Naomi

SmackDown: Bianca Belair

Raw: WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

Round 3

Raw: Ricochet

SmackDown: Jey Uso

Raw: Mandy Rose

SmackDown: Dominik & Rey Mysterio

Raw: The Miz & John Morrison

Round 4

Raw: SmackDown Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

SmackDown: Big E

Raw: Dana Brooke

SmackDown: "Mr. Money in the Bank" Otis

Raw: Angel Garza

Round 5 (Announced on WWE Talking Smack)

Raw: Humberto Carrillo

SmackDown: Murphy

Raw: Tucker

SmackDown: Kalisto

Raw: Drew Gulak

Source: WWE.com

