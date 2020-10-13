Eric Bischoff Says Kofi Kingston/Brock Lesnar Match Was "Destined For Failure"

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about Kofi Kingston losing the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar.

“It was startling. Look, I’m not going to go into specific details because that would be inappropriate for me to do that, but I’m going to speak very generally and people can figure it out. Brock is Brock as a character. He eats big people. He eats tough people. He is a carnivore with an appetite.

Kofi is my size. Granted, he’s in shape, but Kofi is maybe a 200-pound guy. Is there a story that would be remotely believable that would allow Kofi in this match to be in there and mix it up with a guy like Brock in a believable way that would have allowed him to maybe hold on to that underdog status.

What could Kofi have done in the body of that match that would have been believable and allow Kofi’s fans to hold on to some hope that he might find a way to overcome Brock Lesner. In terms of it being believable, I just don’t think so. It was set up for disaster.

People were hot that Brock ate Kofi in the manner in which he ate him and spit him out. I understand that. But, what else could you do that would have been believable that Brock wouldn’t have made himself look like shit trying to give hope to that character.

I think it was destined for failure from the beginning to the end. I think it was a mistake. But I think that mistake has been exasperated by the fact that they did it so quickly.”