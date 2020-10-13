VIDEO: The Multiverse of Matt Hardy (Episode #1)

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Raw Results: Round 5 of WWE Draft In the fifth round of tonight's WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected Nikki Cross, Dabba-Kato and current 24/7 Champion R-Truth, while the SmackDown brand selected former United Sta[...]
Oct 12 - In the fifth round of tonight's WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected Nikki Cross, Dabba-Kato and current 24/7 Champion R-Truth, while the SmackDown brand selected former United Sta[...]
Oct 12
WWE Raw Results: Round 4 of 2020 WWE Draft In the fourth round of tonight's WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected Elias, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus and "The Sassy Southern Belle" Lacey Evans. SmackDown selected current Int[...]
Oct 12 - In the fourth round of tonight's WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected Elias, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus and "The Sassy Southern Belle" Lacey Evans. SmackDown selected current Int[...]
Oct 12
WWE Raw Results: Round 3 of the 2020 WWE Draft In the third round of tonight's 2020 WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected "Limitless" Keith Lee, Alexa Bliss and the dangerous Retribution faction. Friday Night SmackDown selected [...]
Oct 12 - In the third round of tonight's 2020 WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected "Limitless" Keith Lee, Alexa Bliss and the dangerous Retribution faction. Friday Night SmackDown selected [...]
Oct 12
WWE Raw Results: Round 2 of 2020 WWE Draft In the second round of tonight's 2020 WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman, "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle and "The Charismatic Enigma" Jeff Hardy.&nbs[...]
Oct 12 - In the second round of tonight's 2020 WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman, "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle and "The Charismatic Enigma" Jeff Hardy.&nbs[...]
Oct 12 - In the first match of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kevin Owens defeated Aleister Black in a No Disqualification Match after Powerbombing Black through a table for the pinfall victory. [...]
Oct 12
WWE Raw Results: Round 1 of 2020 Draft Picks In the first round of tonight's 2020 WWE Draft picks, the Monday Night Raw roster secured "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton and "The Queen" Charlotte Flair. The&nb[...]
Oct 12 - In the first round of tonight's 2020 WWE Draft picks, the Monday Night Raw roster secured "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton and "The Queen" Charlotte Flair. The&nb[...]
Oct 12 - After signing a new WWE contract back on September 20th, PWInsider is reporting that former WWE Superstar Eva Marie is currently in Orlando, FL for this week’s WWE TV tapings. She was subjected[...]
Oct 12 - As reported some time ago, Wade Barrett spoke in an interview on what could lure him away from the announce desk and back into the ring. “The only thing I didn’t achieve in WWE that I a[...]
Oct 12
WWE Possibly Not Going Back On Road Until Next Year Earlier we reported that WWE has extended their Thunderdome deal to four more weeks, but it's looking like they may be there for longer than previously thought. Bryan Alvarez has provided an update o[...]
Oct 12 - Earlier we reported that WWE has extended their Thunderdome deal to four more weeks, but it's looking like they may be there for longer than previously thought. Bryan Alvarez has provided an update o[...]
Oct 12 - Game Changer Wrestling put out their Collective series of wrestling events this past weekend in Indianapolis. The event spanned three days and featured shows that were postponed due to the COVID-19 p[...]
Oct 12 - ECW Press is releasing a book about "Stone Cold" Steve Austin titled Austin 3:16: 316 Facts & Stories About Stone Cold Steve Austin, and it's written by Michael McAvennie. The book is set to rele[...]
Oct 12
WWE Extends ThunderDome Deal With Amway Center PWInsider and Wrestling Observer Newsletter are both reporting that WWE has extended their deal with the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida for four more weeks. This means that for at least four more w[...]
Oct 12 - PWInsider and Wrestling Observer Newsletter are both reporting that WWE has extended their deal with the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida for four more weeks. This means that for at least four more w[...]
Oct 12 - During his appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Brodie Lee spoke about winning the TNT Championship. "I believe that the original plan was for me to not become TNT Champion. I’m kind o[...]
Oct 12
Josh Barnett's Bloodsport Quick Results Simon Grimm defeated Matt Makowski Allysin Kay defeated Killer Kelly Lindsay Snow defeated Leyla Hirsch Calvin Tankman defeated Alexander James Erik Hammer defeated Grizzly Kal Kak Tom Lawlor d[...]
Oct 12 - Simon Grimm defeated Matt Makowski Allysin Kay defeated Killer Kelly Lindsay Snow defeated Leyla Hirsch Calvin Tankman defeated Alexander James Erik Hammer defeated Grizzly Kal Kak Tom Lawlor d[...]
Oct 12
Lars Sullivan Accused of Sexual Harassment Lars Sullivan seems to have more controversy coming his way following his return to WWE, as a Reddit user by the name Kalimera5 has posted pictures of a conversation between Lars and Annika Naidoo-Fug[...]
Oct 12 - Lars Sullivan seems to have more controversy coming his way following his return to WWE, as a Reddit user by the name Kalimera5 has posted pictures of a conversation between Lars and Annika Naidoo-Fug[...]
Oct 12
Matt Hardy Announces New Web Show Matt Hardy has announced that his new web series, The Multiverse of Matt Hardy, will start airing on October 12th at noon. It will feature Matt's various gimmicks (Broken Matt, Big Money Matt, etc.) a[...]
Oct 12 - Matt Hardy has announced that his new web series, The Multiverse of Matt Hardy, will start airing on October 12th at noon. It will feature Matt's various gimmicks (Broken Matt, Big Money Matt, etc.) a[...]
Oct 11
ROH Alumni Erick Stevens Announces Retirement Erick Stevens has announced that he is retiring from professional wrestling. "Tonight is my last night as a professional wrestler. Before I elaborate, please understand that this isn’t an imp[...]
Oct 11 - Erick Stevens has announced that he is retiring from professional wrestling. "Tonight is my last night as a professional wrestler. Before I elaborate, please understand that this isn’t an imp[...]
Oct 11 - As it turns out, the earlier report that the Independent Wrestling Championship had been stolen and put on Craigslist has turned out to be kayfabe. Gary Jay is apparently the culprit that stole the t[...]
Oct 11 - Chris Jericho, in response to the year+ of criticism about All Elite Wrestling from Jim Cornette, tweeted the following: “Heard Jim Cornette is still burying me for my work in AEW. All good b[...]
Oct 11 - During a Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies, Christopher Daniels shared who he thinks is the greatest wrestling working right now. “I feel like AJ is probably the best in the world right now.[...]
Oct 11 - Last night, Independent Wrestling Champion Warhorse apparently had this championship legitimately stolen--- and it's now being listed on Craigslist for $800. It is unknown how the championship was ac[...]
Oct 11 - While on Talking Smack, Seth Rollins said he had no interest in facing Matt Riddle "at any point." There's speculation that this may have stemmed from comments made by Riddle's wife on Instagram (tha[...]