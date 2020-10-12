A ROAR of emotion as @FightOwensFight earns the victory over @WWEAleister in an unforgettable #NoDQ Match on #WWERaw ! pic.twitter.com/WBZQXYwMsB

You wanted the TABLES? YOU GOT THE TABLES! It's @FightOwensFight vs. @WWEAleister in a #NoDQMatch on #WWERaw ! pic.twitter.com/IDJkHhXUyA

In the first match of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kevin Owens defeated Aleister Black in a No Disqualification Match after Powerbombing Black through a table for the pinfall victory.

WWE Raw Results: Round 5 of WWE Draft

WWE Raw Results: Round 4 of 2020 WWE Draft

WWE Raw Results: Round 3 of the 2020 WWE Draft

WWE Raw Results: Round 2 of 2020 WWE Draft

WWE Raw Results: Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black: No Disqualification Match

WWE Raw Results: Round 1 of 2020 Draft Picks

Recently Re-Signed WWE Superstar Set To Return Soon

Drew McIntyre Takes Exception To Wade Barrett Claiming He Can "Batter and Humiliate Him"

WWE Possibly Not Going Back On Road Until Next Year

Heated Altercation Between Ethan Page and GCW Promoter Brett Lauderdale

New Book About "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Coming in 2021

WWE Extends ThunderDome Deal With Amway Center

Brodie Lee On Joining AEW, Says He Wasn't Originally Supposed To Win The TNT Championship

Josh Barnett's Bloodsport Quick Results

Lars Sullivan Accused of Sexual Harassment

Matt Hardy Announces New Web Show

ROH Alumni Erick Stevens Announces Retirement

Christopher Daniels On What His Favorite Matches He's Had Are

Update On Independent Wrestling Championship Theft Incident

Chris Jericho On What His Favorite Match He's Ever Competed In Is

Chris Jericho Lashes Out At Jim Cornette, Cornette Responds

Christopher Daniels On Which WWE Wrestler Is Best In The World

Independent Wrestling Championship Stolen During Title Defense, Listed on Craigstlist For $800

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle's Heat Seems To Be Legitimate

