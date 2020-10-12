Drew McIntyre Takes Exception To Wade Barrett Claiming He Can "Batter and Humiliate Him"

As reported some time ago, Wade Barrett spoke in an interview on what could lure him away from the announce desk and back into the ring.

“The only thing I didn’t achieve in WWE that I always wanted to achieve was to become the WWE Champion, and that title is now held by an old friend of mine, Drew McIntyre. So taking him on for that title is something that certainly might tempt me back for a match or two.”

“The truth is, he knows I can batter and humiliate him. Whenever I feel like I’m ready, it isn’t a question of Drew McIntyre calling me out. Whenever I’m ready, I can just step in the ring and take whatever i want from him. He knows that. He’s aware of it. And one day, perhaps, the world might see it.”

"I used to bully him. Kick the hell out of him. Pour cans of beans over him. He'd be in the corner crying, begging for mercy."