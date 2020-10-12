WWE Possibly Not Going Back On Road Until Next Year

Earlier we reported that WWE has extended their Thunderdome deal to four more weeks, but it's looking like they may be there for longer than previously thought.

Bryan Alvarez has provided an update on how long it might be until WWE starts traveling again.

“I have been told, and this is unofficial because WWE is officially stating through November. But I have been told that this is probably going until at least January. For the original agreement, no fans were allowed in. Maybe they’ve adjusted the agreement and fans can slowly be put into the business like they’re doing with the Performance Center. But they are in the ThunderDome for a while.”

It's worth noting that because of Florida's new rules about sporting events, WWE could bring fans into the Thunderdome at any point. It's clear that they're choosing not to, likely as a health precaution for fans and talent alike.